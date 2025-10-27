Filipino American History Month Film Series: ‘Himala’ review

Newsletter AD Fall 2025
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
California State University Chancellor Mildred García updated all CSU employees on the budget and the federal investigations into the CSU in a newsletter Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The CSU will be accepting a $144 million loan from California to address budget shortfalls. (Image Courtesy of Sacramento State)
CSU accepts California’s $144 million loan amid federal investigations and government shutdown
As hundreds of students applying for housing have struggled to secure a spot, Sacramento State introduces a new live-in requirement for freshmen Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. To meet demand, existing dorm buildings like Riverview Hall will make transitions, while newer projects like Mt. Whitney Hall aim to expand housing availability. (Graphic made in Canva by Annie Biebl, photos courtesy of Sac State)
New live-in requirement for freshmen adds to campus housing pressure
Rapper Lil Yachty performs after the Homecoming football game where Sacramento State beat the University of Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Lil Yachty only performed for eight minutes before cutting his appearance short due to safety concerns.
Upcoming post-game concert prompts safety concerns after unsuccessful Lil Yachty performance
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Protesters gather on the steps of the California State Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday, Oct 18, 2025. There were 2,700 protests throughout the country.
‘No Crowns. No Thrones. No Kings.’ – 50501 Movement Returns to Sacramento
California State University Chancellor Mildred García updated all CSU employees on the budget and the federal investigations into the CSU in a newsletter Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The CSU will be accepting a $144 million loan from California to address budget shortfalls. (Image Courtesy of Sacramento State)
CSU accepts California’s $144 million loan amid federal investigations and government shutdown
The California Faculty Association union represents 29,000 California State University employees who teach and provide services to students January 22, 2024. The CFA has sued the CSU for giving the EEOC employees’ personal contact information to comply with a subpoena. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Melon)
CFA sues CSU over federal subpoena for employee contact information
Many people that oppose Assembly Bill 715 say the new bill could silence discussions on Israel and Palestine, while supporters call it a step against discrimination. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 715 into California law on Tuesday, Oct. 7. (Graphic created in Canva by Andrea Rivera)
California bill that could limit classroom curriculums on sensitive topics signed into law
Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, the sponsor of Senate Bill 98, speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Pérez is responsible for sponsoring two of the five bills in the package signed by the governor. (Graphic made in Canva by Aaron Smith)
Gavin Newsom signs bill creating new protections for undocumented students
Sac State has placed professor Anne Luna on leave and is reviewing her case for potential university honor code violations from a social media post on Sept. 10, 2025. The sociology professor allegedly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination via Instagram, sparking controversy. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Mellon.)
Sac State professor on voluntary leave after Charlie Kirk post
Associated Students, Inc. employees at Sacramento State voted over the course of two days to form a union Thursday, May 8, 2025. The unionization comes after allegations of employee mistreatment and a protest on March 4. (Graphic created in Canva)
BREAKING: ASI workers vote to unionize
The ASI board elects at the announcement party April 18, 2025. The 16% voter turnout is the highest since 2004.
Sac State’s ASI election results announced with 16% voter turnout
The 2025 Sacramento State ASI election is here, with voting running from April 16-17. Voting can be conducted both online and in person in front of the university union. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace, photos courtesy of the ASI election candidates)
Meet the presidential candidates: ASI election 2025
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: Campus workers seek unionization, former Sacramento King becomes basketball head coach and DEI support challenges
ASI Student Engagement and Outreach office, where ASI employees work to promote programs and services Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Students and campus faculty have discussed forming a new union after multiple allegations of union-busting and discrimination were raised against ASI.
Campus workers seek to form union following allegations against ASI
A Sacramento State Police car along the American River Bike Trail after responding to a call Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Sac State PD released the Clery report last Tuesday, informing students of the rise in crime on and around campus.
Reports of campus crime rose over 200% since 2021, according to Clery Report
The Sacramento State Police Department issued a timely warning notice regarding a sexual battery case that occurred in Hornet Tunnel Tuesday, May 14. The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if either party involved attends Sac State.
BREAKING: Sexual battery occurred in Hornet Tunnel
Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse stands outside of the campus police department Wednesday, April 24. Lofthouse held a press conference regarding the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.
Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting at the University and 65th Street light rail station around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024. The suspects in the shooting allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint nearby on Folsom Blvd, the car was found abandoned on campus in parking lot 2.
The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Sac State ha reafirmado su apoyo a los estudiantes inmigrantes e indocumentados al brindar información y apoyo a sus estudiantes, profesores y personal. El campus ofrece diversas formas de apoyo a través de páginas web, servicios legales, centros de recursos y consejería. (Gráfico creado en Canva por Omid Manavirad)
Preguntas Frecuentes: ¿Qué hacer si ICE viene a Sac State?
Hombre con su bandera Mexicana en la ceremonia para el Grito de independencia en frente del Capitolio de Sacramento, lunes 15 de septiembre, 2025.
Una celebración del Día de la Independencia de México escalada
Carreño trabaja en su computadora portátil cerca de Sacramento Hall el martes 9 de septiembre de 2025. Dijo que, aunque a los estudiantes de primer año se les asignarán horarios a través de Hornet Launch, los estudiantes transferidos pueden quedarse atrás, ya que son los últimos en inscribirse en las clases.
Demasiados estudiantes, no suficientes clases: Los estudiantes luchan por las clases a medida que aumenta el número de estudiantes entrantes
Jamarie Crawford posa con banderas de campo latinas en el aula de Casa de Español el 22 de marzo de 2025. Crawford creó su sesión de fotos "Latinos Unidos" para demostrar la capacidad de recuperación latina. (Foto de Ramon Rodriguez)
Una voz para la comunidad latina y un defensor del cambio
Jamarie Crawford posa con banderas de campo latinas en el aula de Casa de Español el 22 de marzo de 2025. Crawford creó su sesión de fotos "Latinos Unidos" para demostrar la capacidad de recuperación latina. (Foto de Ramon Rodriguez)
Una voz para la comunidad latina y un defensor del cambio
Los estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan durante la protesta contra la inmigración que tuvo lugar el martes 11 de febrero de 2025 en el patio de la biblioteca. La protesta consistió en testimonios personales, discursos informativos y cánticos en apoyo a la comunidad inmigrante.
Estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan con los inmigrantes indocumentados
La Universidad Estatal de Sacramento anunció una iniciativa que implementará el primer y más grande sistema universitario impulsado por IA. La CSU planea poner a disposición estas herramientas en las próximas semanas. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Kai Arellano)
CSU anuncia iniciativa para crear un sistema universitario impulsado por inteligencia artificial
El presidente Luke Wood habla en un ayuntamiento sobre aumento de tarifas en University Union el jueves 15 de agosto de 2024. Al anunciar los aumentos de tarifas, Wood dijo que los fondos adicionales respaldarían mejoras en la vida estudiantil en Sac State.
Presidente de Sac State Luke Wood anuncia 4 de 5 incrementos aprobados para tarifas estudiantiles
El Centro de Servicios Estudiantiles está localizado en Lassen Hall. El centro está aceptando a estudiantes que siguen esperando ayuda financiera el 9 de septiembre, 2024. Con préstamos de FAFSA siendo retrasados debido a cambios del sistema, los estudiantes han buscado ayuda en las oficinas de servicio financiero de Lassen Hall.
Cambios y retrasos de FAFSA amenazan a los estudiantes financieramente vulnerables de Sac State.
Un grupo de personas marchando el 22 de febrero de 2025, llevando banderas de México. La multitud se dirige hacia el Capitolio y la sede de ICE en Sacramento.
Protesta ‘Aquí Estamos’ reunió a la comunidad en apoyo a los derechos de los inmigrantes
El Capitolio del Estado de California con mariposas monarcas alrededor. Estas mariposas simbolizan y se asocian con los dreamers. El Acto de Oportunidad Para Todos se refiere al proyecto de ley AB 2586 que fue rechazada por el gobernador de California Gavin Newsom el 22 de septiembre de 2024. (Foto de PictureLake vía Getty Images, gráfico hecho en Canva por Martiza Ascencion)
Gobernador Newsom rechaza un proyecto de ley que apoya estudiantes indocumentados
Bailarinas dan una actuación de un baile folklórico de Jalisco el 5 de Octubre de 2024. La Banda Purembe tocaba música mexicana tradicional en el escenario atrás. (creado en Canva por Maritza Ascencion)
La Cultura Hispana Toma Vuelo en ‘Raíces MonarCA’
Estudiantes de Sac State bailan danzas folklóricas en La Bienvenida el 18 de Septiembre, 2024. Esta danza fue una de las formas de honrar la cultura hispana durante La Bienvenida.
Estudiantes de Sac State se sienten bienvenidos en “La Bienvenida”
Vincenzo Rodriguez y Asher Franco-Carreño platican con estudiantes de la Universidad Estatal de Sacramento durante la Bienvenida Queer en el salón de baile de la Unión Universitaria, el 6 de septiembre, 2024. Rodríguez y Francro-Carreño dijeron que aprovechan de muchos recursos en Sac State incluyendo el Pride Center.
La Bienvenida Queer celebra un nuevo año escolar
Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell dashes towards the endzone against Montana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Campbell had a career night, eclipsing 200 yards and scoring his fifth touchdown of over 50 yards.
Don’t poke the panda: Explosive Montana offense is too much to bear
Sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld keeps the pressure on the backline of Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Sacramento State drew with the Mustangs after scoring an early goal.
Shut down and shut out in Santa Barbara: Hornets get corralled by the Gauchos
Junior forward Lexi Schroeder fights for the ball in the 1-1 draw against Northern Arizona Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.Schroeder has been one of the main attacking outlets for Sacramento State this season.
A road trip to forget: Hornets fall to Grizzlies despite strong efforts
Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer goes up for a kill against the Montana Grizzlies Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Hornets won 3-2.
Pandas or Pandemonium? Hornets handle Montana and Montana State
Junior safety Koa Akui directs the secondary against Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Akui snagged his fourth interception against the Bears, good for the Big Sky lead.
Friday Night Lights: Sac State takes on undefeated Montana
Women’s freshman guard Jamiah Fontenberry and men’s sophomore guard Mikey Williams take the Hornet Madness floor Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Hornet Madness was the final Sacramento State basketball event at The Nest.
GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State men’s basketball head coach Mike Bibby returns to Sacramento 24 years after making his debut with the Sacramento Kings. Bibby looks to bring life to what has been a struggling program.
From Jesters to Royalty: Kings legend Mike Bibby is all in on Hornet hoops
Sac State men's basketball hired Shaquille O'Neal to become their first general manager in a voluntary capacity. Here are some reactions from social media. (Graphic made in Canva by Jack Freeman)
Social media reacts to Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as new voluntary general manager of men’s basketball
Redshirt sophomore Jakob Poturnak clinks helmets with his teammates Thursday, April 17, 2025. Poturnak had 10 hits, including a home run, over the 3-game series against GCU.
Hornets go antelope hunting in the high desert, return with first place in hand
Senior right fielder Ryan Christiansen reaches second on a double against the Highlanders Friday, April 25, 2025. Christiansen scored four RBIs against Riverside, thanks to an RBI single and a 2-run homer.
Hornets finish marathon week 3-2 after sweeping Highlanders
Senior outfielder Tyler White walks back to the dugout after the end of an inning against Seattle University Saturday, April 12, 2025. White had three RBIs to go along with three hits, propelling the Hornets to a near-comeback.
Sac State finds themselves lost in the shadow of snowy Sierras in double-digit defeat
Senior center fielder Tyler White’s teammates cheer for the batter after he reaches on a hit by pitch Saturday, April 19, 2025. White went 2-8 against the Lancers but had an RBI in each of the final two games of the series.
Hornets bring out the cavalry in series win against Lancers
Senior center fielder Tyler White stands ready at the plate Saturday, April 12, 2025. White went 2-5 against Davis, while scoring three runs on a dagger home run in the ninth inning.
Hornets take Aggies out to pasture in revenge win against Causeway rivals
Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell dashes towards the endzone against Montana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Campbell had a career night, eclipsing 200 yards and scoring his fifth touchdown of over 50 yards.
Don’t poke the panda: Explosive Montana offense is too much to bear
Junior safety Koa Akui directs the secondary against Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Akui snagged his fourth interception against the Bears, good for the Big Sky lead.
Friday Night Lights: Sac State takes on undefeated Montana
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams hands the ball off to freshman running back Jaquail Smith Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Smith, along with senior running back Rodney Hammond, Jr., both rushed for 100 yards on the ground for the second straight game.
Fest in the nest: Sac State wins big after goal line stop
Senior linemen Dean Abdullah and Kenndel Riley get ready to fire off the ball and create running lanes for the running backs against Cal Poly Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The Hornet offensive line has been dominant this season, helping rack up 234.7 rushing yards per game.
Preventing a Bear attack: Sac State takes on Northern Colorado for homecoming
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams finds open field against Mercyhurst Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Williams led the Hornets in rushing yards and scored three touchdowns to sink Weber State on Saturday.
Shock Therapy: Sac State bounces back with blowout win over Weber State
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the women's team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld keeps the pressure on the backline of Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Sacramento State drew with the Mustangs after scoring an early goal.
Shut down and shut out in Santa Barbara: Hornets get corralled by the Gauchos
Junior forward Lexi Schroeder fights for the ball in the 1-1 draw against Northern Arizona Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.Schroeder has been one of the main attacking outlets for Sacramento State this season.
A road trip to forget: Hornets fall to Grizzlies despite strong efforts
Junior forward Donovan Sessoms takes a touch off his right foot as he steps towards the box against UC Irvine Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The Hornets failed to complete a comeback against the Anteaters by a score of 3-0.
Anteaters eat the Hornets alive on Sacramento soil
Sacramento State men’s soccer players leap to block a free kick against Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. After jumping out to an early lead, the Hornets conceded a goal, and the match resulted in a draw.
Hornets gallop early and stumble in a draw against the Mustangs
Launching the ball down the field in the 2-0 defeat to Idaho, redshirt junior goalkeeper Izzy Palmatier has been vital for the Hornets this season Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2025. Palmatier made 10 saves in the 6-0 defeat to Weber State on Oct. 12.
Nightmare on Weber Street: Hornets receive thrashing from the Wildcats
Junior outfielder Faith Epperson yells in celebration after stealing third base Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Sac State won this game soundly, ending 9-1 against Pacific.
Bats as hot as the weather: Hornets win big versus Pacific
The Hornets celebrate one of their 26 runs Friday, April 25, 2025. Sac State added 38 runs total in its weekend sweep of Montana.
Sac State freshmen lead the way in series sweep versus Montana
Freshman third baseman Madison Evers-Lyles gets ready to make a play towards first base for an out Friday, April 18, 2025. The Hornets split on this day, but Evers-Lyles dominated, adding in two runs and a home run on the day.
A bright spot in a series loss: Hornets’ head coach wins her 300th game
Junior outfielder Lafulafu Malepeai lines up to bat against Northern Colorado Saturday, April 12, 2025. Malepeai was vital in Sacramento State’s sweep of Northern Colorado.
Taking honey from a Bear: Sac State sweeps Northern Colorado
Junior pitcher Danyelle Leone throws a pitch vs Fresno State Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Her two strikeouts helped in the Hornets’ 3-2 comeback win.
Sac State brings the momentum home, dominating on the road before beating Fresno State
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State's Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Freshman Gur Libal stands ready to return an oncoming ball Thursday, April 26, 2025. Sac State lost to Montana 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.
Putting the season behind them, men’s tennis looks ahead to a bright future
Sacramento State Hornets raise the trophy as back-to-back champions Saturday, April 26, 2025. The Hornets swept in both the semifinals and the finals, moving to the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face the California Golden Bears.
Championship ace in a familiar place: Hornets raise the trophy once again
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return an oncoming ball from Montana State with a forehand motion Friday, March 21, 2025. Walker won her match at second singles, contributing to the 7-0 sweep against their Big Sky opponent.
Sac State looks for second ring as they attempt to answer the call
Sophomore Henry Lamchinniah returns with a backhand swing against UC Davis Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Lamchinniah went on to lose the singles match at first, and the Hornets lost 1-4 against the Aggies.
Sac State reloads, not rebuilds, in youth-driven title defense
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return the oncoming ball with a forehand motion against Grand Canyon University Saturday, April 12, 2025. The sophomore’s match went unfinished, as the Hornets acquired three straight singles wins to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Cross Court Chronicles: Quick wins, sweet sweeps
Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer goes up for a kill against the Montana Grizzlies Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Hornets won 3-2.
Pandas or Pandemonium? Hornets handle Montana and Montana State
Victoria Marthaler celebrating with Greta Davis Sept. 20, 2025. The Hornets will be back at home Thursday at 7 p.m. against Montana.
The North Remembers: Hornets fall to Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona
Victoria Marthaler goes up to attack the ball against Weber State Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The win against the Wildcats was the first of their two conference wins.
Victoria Marthaler’s career night lifts the Hornets over Portland State
Weber State players attempt to block a shot from Sophomore outside hitter Victoria Marthaler Sept. 28, 2025. Sac State swept the Wildcats 3-0, with Marthaler leading the way with 18 kills.
Sac State splits first two Big Sky matchups in hard fought battles
Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer goes up for a kill against Pacific Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Archer finished the game with 13 kills.
The Hornets keep The Nest abuzz and win the Central Cal Challenge at home
All the contestants gathered around to pose with Torrey “The Torinator” Pickett, drink matcha and celebrate the winners of the Performative Hornet Contest, Melina Zuniga and Reneja Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. In the Library Quad, around 150 people gathered to watch or partake in the competition.
Matcha and Labubus: ‘Performative Hornets’ take over the Library Quad
Ready to feel the frights around Sacramento? Dig your fangs into local events, dress to impress and get ready for a spook-tacular night out as The State Hornet has you covered this October. (Graphic created in Canva)
No tricks, just treats: Five spook-tacular events in Sacramento
“Himala,” directed by Ishmael Bernal and released in 1982, was screened in Sacramento State’s Filipino American History Month Film Series Oct. 8, 2025. The film stars Nora Aunor, Gigi Dueñas and Laura Centeno. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV. Graphic created in Canva by Gabriel Solis).
Filipino American History Month Film Series: ‘Himala’ review
Students line up to get food at the Filipino American History Month and Diwali celebration event Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The varied cultural food was the main attraction of most attendees.
Experience culture through the celebration of Filipino American History Month and Diwali
Sac State’s planetarium is connected to the Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex and will be open to the general public Oct. 24-26. The shows that will be featured are “JWST Year Three,” “Aurora: Lights of Wonder” and “Backyard Astronomy," all offering their own immersive experiences. (Photo shot and created in Photoshop by Eli Keller)
Fly into the cosmos: Sac State’s planetarium is a curiosity power house
The second annual Sacramento Poetry Week is back from Oct. 20 until Oct. 26, 2025. The week-long poetry celebration offers seven days of unique events to uplift and educate the city’s evolving community. (Graphic created in Canva)
PREVIEW: Sacramento poetry pillars bring back Sac Poetry Week
“Memento Vivere” featured a variety of art pieces created by the talented Kristeen Jardeleza Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. She brilliantly blended deep thought and self-reflection into one breathtaking exhibit for viewers to make connections and reflect on, while exploring the profound reality of limited time and cherished moments.
‘Memento Vivere’ art gallery at Sac State invites students to reflect on mortality and limited time
A child’s stained comforter is strewn with shards of plates at the “Step Into Gaza” exhibit at the Student Union’s Summit room, Oct. 7, 2025. The comforter was meant to represent belongings of children left behind in Gaza.
Step into Gaza: Inside the Students for Justice in Palestine’s Oct. 7 exhibit
New murals, new meanings: Belonging Boulevard celebrates student stories
New murals, new meanings: Belonging Boulevard celebrates student stories
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art alumna Amari Moore works on her mural, carefully painting fine details on her sunflower on the south wall of the Ernest E. Tschannen Engineering Teaching and Research Building, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. She will exhibit her other works at the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in October.
A new vibrant splash of color adorns campus walls
Enjoy the best fall flavors with cozy drinks and seasonal treats Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. This guide highlights where to find them and how to make some at home, perfect for anyone craving autumn vibes. (Graphic made in Canva)
Bites, brews and baking: A guide for fall treats
Terra Madre Americas attendees enjoy the indoor market at Sacramento’s SAFE Credit Union Convention Center Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Inside, people got to browse different vendors giving out samples of food from farmers and chefs.
Flavor and Tradition: Terra Madre Americas celebrates farming food culture
Crowds gather at the Our Street Night Market to grab a bite, listen to beats and enjoy the vibes Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. From food trucks to live DJ sets, there were various ways to experience downtown nightlife.
Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture
Having dietary restrictions isn’t a reason not to enjoy good food! Find out about five local Sacramento restaurants and the delicious meals they serve, accommodating everything from vegan to gluten-free options. (Graphic made in Canva)
Alternative restaurants for your dietary needs
Alex Blaise, also known as SacBoyEats, enjoys a moment with a coffee in hand. The candid shot captures his enthusiasm for local coffee shops, a key part of his mission to celebrate Sacramento’s diverse food scene and local eateries. (Photo courtesy of Erin Blaise)
Mentor and food blogger uplifts Sacramento students and small businesses
Rapper Lil Yachty performs after the Homecoming football game where Sacramento State beat the University of Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Lil Yachty only performed for eight minutes before cutting his appearance short due to safety concerns.
Upcoming post-game concert prompts safety concerns after unsuccessful Lil Yachty performance
Crowds push, pull and clamor over each other as they watch a performance at Aftershock 2025 in Discovery Park Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Performances included genres like hardcore, emo, hard rock, nu-metal and many others throughout the festival. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Zucker)
As above, so below: Aftershock 2025 unleashes underground and up-and-coming rockstars
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, was released Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. The album showcases classic radio pop music with funky, unique beats, similar to Swift's older albums. (Graphic created in Canva by Claire Harrell)
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ adds fun pop to its ‘Wi$h Li$t’
Yue, singer from Lapillus, signs off with a pose after finishing her “Burn With Love” performance in the University Union ballroom Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. Yue took in the applause of the crowd before heading off the stage.
Second annual K-pop Night hits all the right notes
Aftershock, dubbed the “West Coast’s largest rock, punk and metal festival,” makes a grand return to Sacramento, starting Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The festival is conveniently located in Discovery Park at 1600 Garden Highway, near the meeting points of the American and Sacramento Rivers. (Photo courtesy of Samuel Shapiro)
ARE YOU READY? Here’s your official guide to Aftershock 2025
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut
Nate Duke Lopez as Christopher Boone reaching upward in the Playwrights’ Theatre on March 18, 2025. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time delves into the story of a 15-year-old neurodivergent boy as he goes on a journey to solve unexpected mysteries. (Photo by Charr Crail)
‘Does that mean I can do anything?’: Sac State play aims to demystify neurodivergency
The promo art for “When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story” displays a picture of Eva Rutland holding the hands of her eldest daughters, Ginger and Patty-Jo. Most of Eva Rutland’s children were mentioned but never directly shown in the show, since only six actors comprised the cast. (Photo Courtesy of The Guild Theater)
‘When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story’ flips the script on Black theater narratives
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
“Himala,” directed by Ishmael Bernal and released in 1982, was screened in Sacramento State’s Filipino American History Month Film Series Oct. 8, 2025. The film stars Nora Aunor, Gigi Dueñas and Laura Centeno. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV. Graphic created in Canva by Gabriel Solis).
Filipino American History Month Film Series: ‘Himala’ review
Graphic made in Canva
Theatre Rats REDUX Ep1: A walk through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’
“One Battle After Another” sets California against a backdrop of a revolution in the streets. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an unconventional and unhinged lead role that is very different from his conventional work as an actor. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and graphic made in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
Bullet holes and bank rolls: ‘One Battle After Another’ is an emotional epic
Adam Piron, the Director of the Indigenous Program at the Sundance Institute (left), Roberto Fatal, director of “En Memoria” (middle) and Quinne Larson, the director of “Field Recording” (right), discuss important topics regarding Indigenous films during the panel Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The audience prompted questions for the panel members, providing the audience with an interactive experience following the film viewing.
Culture in motion: The Sundance Institute brings Indigenous film to Sacramento
Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” was released in theaters Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson and Mark Hamil. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate, graphic made in photoshop by Eli Keller)
Beauty in the bleak: ‘The Long Walk’ adaptation perfectly captures the Stephen King paradox
Professor Clovis Karam posing by the bookshelf in his office Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Karam is always doing research, furthering his own education.
The Fatherly Professor: Clovis Karam’s unique way of educating
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
The California Faculty Association union represents 29,000 California State University employees who teach and provide services to students January 22, 2024. The CFA has sued the CSU for giving the EEOC employees’ personal contact information to comply with a subpoena. (Graphic created in Canva by Molly Melon)
CFA sues CSU over federal subpoena for employee contact information
The Mexican flag rests beside the American flag on a colorful table during a Día de los Muertos celebration at Sacramento State Oct. 30, 2024. The annual campus event highlights traditions tied to Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sacramento’s Hispanic Heritage: 8 facts that bring the city to life
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Senior mechanical engineering major John Anderson (right) gives second-year mechanical engineering major Kyle Clemons (left) last minute instructions Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Clemons was one of the drivers for Hornet Racing that raced on the small skid-pad at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows.
Sac State racing team revved up for first NorCal Shootout
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
Graphic made in Canva
Theatre Rats REDUX Ep1: A walk through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: Grand openings, memorials and more
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
Graphic created in Canva
Hive Insider: WEUSI festival, limited class availability and more
The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College
The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College
The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos
The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos
The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, 'For the People' gallery
The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, ‘For the People’ gallery
The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades
The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades
The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues
The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: A taste of Aztlán with Sac State’s MEChA
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: The power of Latiné
State Hornet Spotlight: Science of Play with Dr. Jorgensen-Easterla
State Hornet Spotlight: Science of Play with Dr. Jorgensen-Easterla
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Platicando con Toribio Cuevas: De Todo un Poco Podcast
Sac State ha reafirmado su apoyo a los estudiantes inmigrantes e indocumentados al brindar información y apoyo a sus estudiantes, profesores y personal. El campus ofrece diversas formas de apoyo a través de páginas web, servicios legales, centros de recursos y consejería. (Gráfico creado en Canva por Omid Manavirad)
Preguntas Frecuentes: ¿Qué hacer si ICE viene a Sac State?
Hombre con su bandera Mexicana en la ceremonia para el Grito de independencia en frente del Capitolio de Sacramento, lunes 15 de septiembre, 2025.
Una celebración del Día de la Independencia de México escalada
Carreño trabaja en su computadora portátil cerca de Sacramento Hall el martes 9 de septiembre de 2025. Dijo que, aunque a los estudiantes de primer año se les asignarán horarios a través de Hornet Launch, los estudiantes transferidos pueden quedarse atrás, ya que son los últimos en inscribirse en las clases.
Demasiados estudiantes, no suficientes clases: Los estudiantes luchan por las clases a medida que aumenta el número de estudiantes entrantes
Jamarie Crawford posa con banderas de campo latinas en el aula de Casa de Español el 22 de marzo de 2025. Crawford creó su sesión de fotos "Latinos Unidos" para demostrar la capacidad de recuperación latina. (Foto de Ramon Rodriguez)
Una voz para la comunidad latina y un defensor del cambio
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Sacramento speaks out: No Kings protest at the State Capitol
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Dancing Through Heritage: Sac State students and alumni spotlight the significance of folklórico
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Conchas and Culture: A bite of Hispanic heritage
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Beyond the Buzzer: Mikey Williams
Sac State Says: Surviving the Hornet parking lot
Sac State Says: Surviving the Hornet parking lot
Senior mechanical engineering major John Anderson (right) gives second-year mechanical engineering major Kyle Clemons (left) last minute instructions Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Clemons was one of the drivers for Hornet Racing that raced on the small skid-pad at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows.
Sac State racing team revved up for first NorCal Shootout
Women’s freshman guard Jamiah Fontenberry and men’s sophomore guard Mikey Williams take the Hornet Madness floor Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Hornet Madness was the final Sacramento State basketball event at The Nest.
GALLERY: Sacramento State basketball ends The Nest era with Hornet Madness
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art alumna Amari Moore works on her mural, carefully painting fine details on her sunflower on the south wall of the Ernest E. Tschannen Engineering Teaching and Research Building, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. She will exhibit her other works at the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in October.
A new vibrant splash of color adorns campus walls
References to toppling royalty were abundant in signs held by No Kings Day protestors Saturday, June 14, 2025. The crowd began forming in front of the Capitol at 10 a.m. and continued until the crowd began to disperse around 1 p.m..
GALLERY: Thousands gather at State Capitol for “No Kings Day” protest
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
GALLERY: Students come together for annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Newsletter AD Fall 2025
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Categories:

Filipino American History Month Film Series: ‘Himala’ review

The film tells a story on religious fanaticism and the cost of blind faith
Byline photo of Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, StafferOctober 24, 2025
“Himala,” directed by Ishmael Bernal and released in 1982, was screened in Sacramento State’s Filipino American History Month Film Series Oct. 8, 2025. The film stars Nora Aunor, Gigi Dueñas and Laura Centeno. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV. Graphic created in Canva by Gabriel Solis).

As part of its Filipino American History Month Film Series, Sacramento State hosted a screening of the digitally-restored version of Ishmael Bernal’s 1982 film “Himala” at the Hinde Auditorium on Oct. 8. 

The critically-acclaimed movie premiered at the 1982 Metro Manila Film Festival, where it won best art direction, best cinematography, best editing, best picture, best sound engineering and best lead actress for Nora Aunor’s performance.

The success behind “Himala” stems from Aunor’s remarkable performance as Elsa, a character’s loyalty towards her religious beliefs while under the pressure of a godforsaken society. 

“Himala” tells the story of a provincial girl named Elsa after she sees the blessed Virgin Mary on top of a hill during a solar eclipse, changing her life and the lives of people from a poor and isolated village in the Philippines. The villagers, now viewing Elsa as a saint, put their faith in her to cure the sick in town. 

Himala tackles topics of misogyny and male reliance in small communities and blindly trusting faith in desperate times. The setting of the film fittingly takes place in the fictional town of Barrio Cupang, a rain-deprived Filipino village where people are constantly at worry of dehydration. 

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes, which is long but makes good use of its screen time, carefully establishing the town’s desperation towards Elsa and how she responds to it. 

Elsa (Nora Aunor) prays on a hill after a solar eclipse. This was when Elsa claimed to her mother Aling Saling (Vangie Lebalan) to have seen the Virgin Mary. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV).

The film uses themes of religion in a way to show how blind faith can evolve harmfully. 

Elsa is a tragic and complex character who suffers from her own idealism, but at the hands of a faithful village. She genuinely believes she is helping the people in the town, but in return for being worshipped as a saint, the villagers cross boundaries and dehumanize her. 

In a town on the edge of dehydration, the villagers are desperate for someone to save them and their children. This dilemma creates a conflict where the audience can feel sympathy for both parties, but will be disturbed by how idolized some characters have become. 

RELATED: Bullet holes and bank rolls: ‘One Battle After Another’ is an emotional epic

Poverty and the danger that it poses to women in a low-income society is shown explicitly in “Himala.” As the leading protagonist, Elsa is a victim of such threats from men in her society. 

Forced marriage is brought up to be each female character’s main way of getting away from their old lives. The film doesn’t shy away from the misogyny women face by men in a low-income town. 

Two characters who execute this theme are Nimia, played by Gigi Dueñas, and Chayong, played by Laura Centeno. Nimia and Chayong offer parallels to how women are targeted by men despite their status. 

Nimia is a prostitute who works in a bar, while Chayong is a follower of Elsa. Nimia is a childhood friend of Elsa, shows distaste in her beliefs and wants her to change. However, Elsa is reluctant to Nimia’s concerns and brushes her off as just a prostitute, which tricks the audience to view Nimia as a foil to Elsa. 

Additionally, the film details Nimia’s trauma with men explicitly and how it changed her. Ishmael Bernal tests the viewers’ own misogyny, questioning whether they can respect Nimia as her own individual person despite her occupation.

Chayong is a character who is set on marrying a man who, near the middle of the film, sends Chayong a note containing money and stating that they are not made for each other. Despite having a way out with the money, Chayong doesn’t leave the relationship, showcasing patriarchal values through women’s dependence on men. 

Elsa (Nora Aunor) talks with the priest in the fictional Filipino town, Barrio Cupang. Here, Elsa is questioned about her status as a saint. (Photo courtesy of Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and AppleTV).

“Himala” is a film that comments on religious fanaticism. At the end of the story, Elsa loses the respect of the village due to uncontrolled circumstances. No longer is she viewed as a saint; instead she is being ignored by townsfolk and harassed by men. 

But their views all change when rain starts dropping on the dehydrated town. People suddenly go back to Elsa, viewing her again as their saint and just as quickly as they were willing to exile her, she reverts back to being worshipped. Elsa’s story is a warning on how far religious zealousity takes us, asking what happens if people go too far into their own beliefs and what harm it causes. 

“Himala” means “miracle” in Tagalog; Elsa is a miracle in the villagers’ minds. However, the film positions the term “miracle” in a unique way. 

The end of the story has Elsa giving a speech about what a miracle truly is, tying the themes of religious fanaticism and misguided placement of faith. As a result, the film leaves the message open-ended to audiences, having them draw their own conclusions on what a miracle is and how to respond to it. 

Rating: 10/10

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The State Hornet
$2721
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
All the contestants gathered around to pose with Torrey “The Torinator” Pickett, drink matcha and celebrate the winners of the Performative Hornet Contest, Melina Zuniga and Reneja Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. In the Library Quad, around 150 people gathered to watch or partake in the competition.
Matcha and Labubus: ‘Performative Hornets’ take over the Library Quad
Ready to feel the frights around Sacramento? Dig your fangs into local events, dress to impress and get ready for a spook-tacular night out as The State Hornet has you covered this October. (Graphic created in Canva)
No tricks, just treats: Five spook-tacular events in Sacramento
Students line up to get food at the Filipino American History Month and Diwali celebration event Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The varied cultural food was the main attraction of most attendees.
Experience culture through the celebration of Filipino American History Month and Diwali
Sac State’s planetarium is connected to the Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex and will be open to the general public Oct. 24-26. The shows that will be featured are “JWST Year Three,” “Aurora: Lights of Wonder” and “Backyard Astronomy," all offering their own immersive experiences. (Photo shot and created in Photoshop by Eli Keller)
Fly into the cosmos: Sac State’s planetarium is a curiosity power house
Rapper Lil Yachty performs after the Homecoming football game where Sacramento State beat the University of Northern Colorado Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Lil Yachty only performed for eight minutes before cutting his appearance short due to safety concerns.
Upcoming post-game concert prompts safety concerns after unsuccessful Lil Yachty performance
Enjoy the best fall flavors with cozy drinks and seasonal treats Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. This guide highlights where to find them and how to make some at home, perfect for anyone craving autumn vibes. (Graphic made in Canva)
Bites, brews and baking: A guide for fall treats
More in Featured
California State University Chancellor Mildred García updated all CSU employees on the budget and the federal investigations into the CSU in a newsletter Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The CSU will be accepting a $144 million loan from California to address budget shortfalls. (Image Courtesy of Sacramento State)
CSU accepts California’s $144 million loan amid federal investigations and government shutdown
As hundreds of students applying for housing have struggled to secure a spot, Sacramento State introduces a new live-in requirement for freshmen Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. To meet demand, existing dorm buildings like Riverview Hall will make transitions, while newer projects like Mt. Whitney Hall aim to expand housing availability. (Graphic made in Canva by Annie Biebl, photos courtesy of Sac State)
New live-in requirement for freshmen adds to campus housing pressure
Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell dashes towards the endzone against Montana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Campbell had a career night, eclipsing 200 yards and scoring his fifth touchdown of over 50 yards.
Don’t poke the panda: Explosive Montana offense is too much to bear
Sophomore forward Eli Reyneveld keeps the pressure on the backline of Cal Poly, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Sacramento State drew with the Mustangs after scoring an early goal.
Shut down and shut out in Santa Barbara: Hornets get corralled by the Gauchos
Junior forward Lexi Schroeder fights for the ball in the 1-1 draw against Northern Arizona Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.Schroeder has been one of the main attacking outlets for Sacramento State this season.
A road trip to forget: Hornets fall to Grizzlies despite strong efforts
Senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer goes up for a kill against the Montana Grizzlies Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Hornets won 3-2.
Pandas or Pandemonium? Hornets handle Montana and Montana State
More in Film
Graphic made in Canva
Theatre Rats REDUX Ep1: A walk through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 'In The Heights'
“One Battle After Another” sets California against a backdrop of a revolution in the streets. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an unconventional and unhinged lead role that is very different from his conventional work as an actor. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and graphic made in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
Bullet holes and bank rolls: ‘One Battle After Another’ is an emotional epic
Adam Piron, the Director of the Indigenous Program at the Sundance Institute (left), Roberto Fatal, director of “En Memoria” (middle) and Quinne Larson, the director of “Field Recording” (right), discuss important topics regarding Indigenous films during the panel Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The audience prompted questions for the panel members, providing the audience with an interactive experience following the film viewing.
Culture in motion: The Sundance Institute brings Indigenous film to Sacramento
Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” was released in theaters Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson and Mark Hamil. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate, graphic made in photoshop by Eli Keller)
Beauty in the bleak: ‘The Long Walk’ adaptation perfectly captures the Stephen King paradox
“Honey Don’t!” was released in theaters August 22, 2025. The film stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day and Lera Abova. (Photo courtesy of Focus Features. Graphic created in Canva)
Ethan Coen's sunbaked neo-noir 'Honey Don't!' is a messy mystery
Michael Angarano and Chris Smith’s “Sacramento” was released in theaters Friday, April 11. The film stars Angarano, Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine. (Photo courtesy of Falco Inc. Graphic made in Canva by Jocelyn Hill)
‘Sacramento’ is a long drive through freeways, friendship and fatherhood
About the Contributor
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, A&E Staffer
(he/him) Gabriel Solis is a junior majoring in Journalism. This is his first semester writing for the State Hornet. Gabriel is interested in photographing and writing about public events and news impacting people in Sacramento. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabriel has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. Now a part of The State Hornet, Gabriel plans on earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Donate to The State Hornet
$2721
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal