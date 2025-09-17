Creating campus life memories: WEUSI Festival returns to Serna Plaza

On a warm afternoon in September, students gathered at Serna Plaza, an outdoor stage lying on a corner next to the University Union. They came to dance and shop at WEUSI, from dawn to dark.

WEUSI is a music festival that has been growing its reputation among the Sacramento State community.

Returning for the fourth time on Thursday, Sept. 11, the festival featured bands and artists, while the Stinger Expo fair featured crafts and small vendors. Artists like Lab Rats, Where’s West, Karega Bailey Jackson Marshalla and Ruby Ibarra were featured, as well as student performances from the Vietnamese Student Association.

Student vendors at the Stinger Expo sold goods including clothing and crafts such as hand-sewn pillows, crochet plushes, keychains and many more.

Ajamu Lamumba, the UNiQUE Programs Advisor said that the purpose of WEUSI is to give back to the student community and create unforgettable memories for them.

“We try to give students college memories so later on in life they will remember that Sac State has concerts and festivals,” Lamumba said.

The festival’s name, WEUSI (pronounced “We-You-See”), comprises the words “WE,” “US” and “I,” emphasizing the tight bond of the Sac State community.

The Vietnamese Student Association was the only performing student group of the night, featuring a fan dance piece with students in traditional Vietnamese garb, followed by a fierce lion dance performance that blew the audience away.

Karega Bailey, an Emmy Award-winning artist who performed at the festival, said that he appreciates music festivals like WEUSI because it provides him with an opportunity to see other artists.

“I love being outside. My children can run and play and also see the college campus,” Bailey said. “I also love hearing and seeing other artists.”

During his set, Bailey passed out roses to the audience to show his appreciation.

“I love nothing more than the opportunity to give flowers while we’re alive. I love to watch someone’s day light up, being seen and celebrated and not being invisibilized,” Bailey said. “I love honoring our ability to grow through adversity.”

Lily Gonzalez, an attendee of the event, said that the moment Bailey passed out the roses was her favorite part of the evening. Gonzalez also said she likes how the festival has a mixture of everything, from different types of music performances to items that people can shop for, making it enjoyable for everyone.

“By having a little bit of everything, it’s very welcoming for everybody,” Gonzalez said.

Beside the music stage was the Stinger Expo, which also attracted a large number of attendees. Sam Russel and Ash Dungca, co-owners of a handmade fabric and beaded goods shop, said they enjoyed introducing their products to interested customers.

“I’m enjoying the people coming by and seeing our booth,” Russel said. “It’s also a great way to see a lot of student artists. You can find some unique items here.”

Dungca said that they valued the event’s sense of community.

“Meeting new people and being involved in the community is what I enjoyed about the event,” Dungca said. “This is also a great opportunity to get your business out there and collaborate.”

Lamumba said he hopes WEUSI will grow bigger and stronger in the future to give Sac State students outstanding memories from campus.

“By doing a free event like this,” Lamumba said. “Hopefully it gives them something back, because students pay a lot of money to go to college.”

The festival will return in September of next fall to once again recharge students for the new semester.