Creating campus life memories: WEUSI Festival returns to Serna Plaza

Sophomore forward Sean Battistessa talks to the referee during the game against San Jose State University Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Hornets lost by two goals.
A Slip in San Francisco: Hornets stumble to the finish line against the Dons
Sophomore running back Damian Henderson II celebrates in the end zone Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Henderson scored three touchdowns, as Sac State beat Mercyhurst 49-28.
No Mercy: Sac State’s ‘Go-Go’ offense explodes in home opener
Attacking down the right-hand side in a previous game against Hawaii, Sacramento State junior forward Tea Reyes’ impressive form this season continues as she gets the only goal in the away win against Cal State Northridge Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The game featured 25 shots from the Matadors to the Hornets’ 11.
Reyes spectacular: Sacramento State leaves Northridge with a win for the first time in school history
Sacramento State Men's Soccer huddles before their game against San Jose State University, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. They went on to fall short of a comeback in this game.
A hellacious second half leads the Hornets to victory in Stockton
Senior running back Jamar Curtis and senior running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. celebrate an early touchdown against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Curtis and Hammond, Jr. led an improved Sac State rushing attack in a 20-17 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Sac State starving for home cooking at start of three-game homestand
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State Says: New Coaches, New Era? Sac State students share their thoughts
Sac State men’s basketball head coach Mike Bibby returns to Sacramento 24 years after making his debut with the Sacramento Kings. Bibby looks to bring life to what has been a struggling program.
From Jesters to Royalty: Kings legend Mike Bibby is all in on Hornet hoops
Sac State men's basketball hired Shaquille O'Neal to become their first general manager in a voluntary capacity. Here are some reactions from social media. (Graphic made in Canva by Jack Freeman)
Social media reacts to Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as new voluntary general manager of men’s basketball
Sacramento State is hiring Shaquille O’Neal as the men’s basketball team’s voluntary general manager, Monday, April 28, 2025. The team has made major waves with the addition of head coach Mike Bibby and Shaq’s son, Shaqir O’Neal.
BREAKING: Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as men’s basketball voluntary general manager
Senior forward Katie Peneueta embraces head coach Aaron Kallhoff before the final regular season game of her career, Monday March 3, 2025. Peneueta ended her career as the school’s greatest 3-point shooter.
Trophies, Transfers, Tribulations: Sac State’s star forward looks ahead after a legendary college career
Redshirt sophomore Jakob Poturnak clinks helmets with his teammates Thursday, April 17, 2025. Poturnak had 10 hits, including a home run, over the 3-game series against GCU.
Hornets go antelope hunting in the high desert, return with first place in hand
Senior right fielder Ryan Christiansen reaches second on a double against the Highlanders Friday, April 25, 2025. Christiansen scored four RBIs against Riverside, thanks to an RBI single and a 2-run homer.
Hornets finish marathon week 3-2 after sweeping Highlanders
Senior outfielder Tyler White walks back to the dugout after the end of an inning against Seattle University Saturday, April 12, 2025. White had three RBIs to go along with three hits, propelling the Hornets to a near-comeback.
Sac State finds themselves lost in the shadow of snowy Sierras in double-digit defeat
Senior center fielder Tyler White’s teammates cheer for the batter after he reaches on a hit by pitch Saturday, April 19, 2025. White went 2-8 against the Lancers but had an RBI in each of the final two games of the series.
Hornets bring out the cavalry in series win against Lancers
Senior center fielder Tyler White stands ready at the plate Saturday, April 12, 2025. White went 2-5 against Davis, while scoring three runs on a dagger home run in the ninth inning.
Hornets take Aggies out to pasture in revenge win against Causeway rivals
Sophomore running back Damian Henderson II celebrates in the end zone Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Henderson scored three touchdowns, as Sac State beat Mercyhurst 49-28.
No Mercy: Sac State’s ‘Go-Go’ offense explodes in home opener
Senior running back Jamar Curtis and senior running back Rodney Hammond, Jr. celebrate an early touchdown against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Curtis and Hammond, Jr. led an improved Sac State rushing attack in a 20-17 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Sac State starving for home cooking at start of three-game homestand
Junior quarterback Cardell Williams evades Nevada defense for a scrambled first down Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Williams relieved redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaden Rashada after a head injury sidelined the starter.
Biggest Little Heartbreak: Hornets fall to Wolf Pack after a late pick six
Offensive line coach Kris Richardson talks to his linemen after practice Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Sacramento State faces off against Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Hornets look to be underdogs in clash against the Wolf Pack
South Dakota State University's sophomore wideout Lofton O'Groske turns upfield for a big gain against Sac State Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game ended with a final score of 20-3 in favor of the Jackrabbits. (Photo courtesy of Jenn Kenyon/Sioux Falls Live)
Buzzkill in Brookings: Reloaded Sac State’s highly-anticipated debut falls flat
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the women's team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sophomore forward Sean Battistessa talks to the referee during the game against San Jose State University Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Hornets lost by two goals.
A Slip in San Francisco: Hornets stumble to the finish line against the Dons
Attacking down the right-hand side in a previous game against Hawaii, Sacramento State junior forward Tea Reyes’ impressive form this season continues as she gets the only goal in the away win against Cal State Northridge Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The game featured 25 shots from the Matadors to the Hornets’ 11.
Reyes spectacular: Sacramento State leaves Northridge with a win for the first time in school history
Sacramento State Men's Soccer huddles before their game against San Jose State University, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. They went on to fall short of a comeback in this game.
A hellacious second half leads the Hornets to victory in Stockton
Senior midfielder Amjot Narang receiving a yellow card from the referee against San Jose State Sept. 7, 2025. Sac State earned seven yellow cards during the game.
A tale of two halves: Hornets fall short as tempers flare
Sophomore midfielder Ellie Farber dribbling down the field against Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Hornets went on to eliminate the Lumberjacks on Penalty Kicks 4-3.
Hornets get stomped by top-seeded Trojans in the NCAA Tournament
Junior outfielder Faith Epperson yells in celebration after stealing third base Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Sac State won this game soundly, ending 9-1 against Pacific.
Bats as hot as the weather: Hornets win big versus Pacific
The Hornets celebrate one of their 26 runs Friday, April 25, 2025. Sac State added 38 runs total in its weekend sweep of Montana.
Sac State freshmen lead the way in series sweep versus Montana
Freshman third baseman Madison Evers-Lyles gets ready to make a play towards first base for an out Friday, April 18, 2025. The Hornets split on this day, but Evers-Lyles dominated, adding in two runs and a home run on the day.
A bright spot in a series loss: Hornets’ head coach wins her 300th game
Junior outfielder Lafulafu Malepeai lines up to bat against Northern Colorado Saturday, April 12, 2025. Malepeai was vital in Sacramento State’s sweep of Northern Colorado.
Taking honey from a Bear: Sac State sweeps Northern Colorado
Junior pitcher Danyelle Leone throws a pitch vs Fresno State Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Her two strikeouts helped in the Hornets’ 3-2 comeback win.
Sac State brings the momentum home, dominating on the road before beating Fresno State
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State's Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Freshman Gur Libal stands ready to return an oncoming ball Thursday, April 26, 2025. Sac State lost to Montana 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.
Putting the season behind them, men’s tennis looks ahead to a bright future
Sacramento State Hornets raise the trophy as back-to-back champions Saturday, April 26, 2025. The Hornets swept in both the semifinals and the finals, moving to the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face the California Golden Bears.
Championship ace in a familiar place: Hornets raise the trophy once again
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return an oncoming ball from Montana State with a forehand motion Friday, March 21, 2025. Walker won her match at second singles, contributing to the 7-0 sweep against their Big Sky opponent.
Sac State looks for second ring as they attempt to answer the call
Sophomore Henry Lamchinniah returns with a backhand swing against UC Davis Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Lamchinniah went on to lose the singles match at first, and the Hornets lost 1-4 against the Aggies.
Sac State reloads, not rebuilds, in youth-driven title defense
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return the oncoming ball with a forehand motion against Grand Canyon University Saturday, April 12, 2025. The sophomore’s match went unfinished, as the Hornets acquired three straight singles wins to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Cross Court Chronicles: Quick wins, sweet sweeps
Junior libero Reese Ampi hits the ball back against Pepperdine, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. The Hornets lost 2-3. Photo by Alan Cheeseman (Sacramento State Athletics)
Hornets swarm the Beehive State and leave Utah tournament 2-1
Sacramento State volleyball in a team huddle after their matchup against Stanford Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Stanford swept the Hornets 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sac State volleyball’s historic season ends with loss to Stanford in NCAA Tournament
Senior outside hitters Bridgette Smith and Caitlin Volkmann at UC Davis Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Smith spiked the ball and Volkmann dug out the ball, but were defeated by the Aggies despite their efforts.
Fifth year senior duo leave their mark on Hornet volleyball
Sacramento State volleyball in a huddle during their match against the Idaho Vandals Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in The Nest. The Hornets swept the Vandals 3-0 and led in every statistical category.
Sac State gets back on track with two wins at home
Sac State senior outside hitter Bridgette Smith jumps up for the kill against senior middle blocker Kendall Robertson and opposite hitter Sophia Wadsworth of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The Hornets had 56 kills compared to the Lumberjacks’ 42.
Hornets chopped down Lumberjacks but get mauled by Bears
A group of students dance together to Karega Bailey’s performance Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The free event allowed students to experience music performances from a variety of artists without worrying about finances.
Creating campus life memories: WEUSI Festival returns to Serna Plaza
Crowds gather at the Our Street Night Market to grab a bite, listen to beats and enjoy the vibes Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. From food trucks to live DJ sets, there were various ways to experience downtown nightlife.
Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture
The Nintendo Switch 2’s road to release was rocky, as concerns about its price, offers on hardware upgrades and high-profile game releases continued to rise. Three months in, is the Nintendo Switch 2 worth it? (Image courtesy of Nintendo)
Is it worth the switch? Three months with the Nintendo Switch 2
“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, was released Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. The album blends vintage, 1980s production with playful lyrics to culminate in a lighthearted dance pop record. (Photo courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter Official Press, graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill)
‘Man’s Best Friend’ is a chronically single girl’s best friend
“Honey Don’t!” was released in theaters August 22, 2025. The film stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day and Lera Abova. (Photo courtesy of Focus Features. Graphic created in Canva)
Ethan Coen’s sunbaked neo-noir ‘Honey Don’t!’ is a messy mystery
The StingerStudio Makerspace celebrated this semester’s Create, Make and Share Faire Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The fair featured various art and innovations from staff and students alike, many of whom used the space’s tools and materials to complete their projects for no extra cost.
Creativity was in the air at the Create, Make and Share Faire
Michelle Dahl and Gina Grice in front of some of their work Thursday, March 13, 2025. Their art is on display at Gallery 1075 in West Sacramento until March 31.
Painting outside the lines: Sacramento artists aim to inspire the next generation of women
A couple stands admiring Dominick Porras’ artwork in the University Union gallery, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Porras captured a variety of photos ranging from portraits to objects, all black and white photos.
‘Silvery Synthesis’: photography and mixed media elevate a culture’s beauty
Guests view portraits at the ‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery in the University Union Gallery Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The gallery focuses on Black scholars in classicism.
‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery shines light on unsung heroes in classic studies
A large altar sits near the entrance to the California Museum Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The altar was erected by local restaurateur Ernesto Delgado in honor of his mother.
Día de Los Muertos art exhibit brings color to the afterlife
Crowds gather at the Our Street Night Market to grab a bite, listen to beats and enjoy the vibes Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. From food trucks to live DJ sets, there were various ways to experience downtown nightlife.
Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture
Having dietary restrictions isn’t a reason not to enjoy good food! Find out about five local Sacramento restaurants and the delicious meals they serve, accommodating everything from vegan to gluten-free options. (Graphic made in Canva)
Alternative restaurants for your dietary needs
Alex Blaise, also known as SacBoyEats, enjoys a moment with a coffee in hand. The candid shot captures his enthusiasm for local coffee shops, a key part of his mission to celebrate Sacramento’s diverse food scene and local eateries. (Photo courtesy of Erin Blaise)
Mentor and food blogger uplifts Sacramento students and small businesses
Chef Aguilar and Chef Villanueva display their dishes for this year’s Battle of the Chefs competition Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Only one of the chefs will move on to the final round at the University of New Mexico after judges decide on a winner.
Knives out: Chefs enter semi-finals in a heated culinary clash
A spread of various items from the Habit Burger in the Sac State University Union Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Since opening its first location in Santa Barbara, CA in 1969, the burger franchise has grown to 395 locations worldwide.
What makes a bad habit? An honest Habit Burger Review
Crowds gather at the Our Street Night Market to grab a bite, listen to beats and enjoy the vibes Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. From food trucks to live DJ sets, there were various ways to experience downtown nightlife.
Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture
“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, was released Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. The album blends vintage, 1980s production with playful lyrics to culminate in a lighthearted dance pop record. (Photo courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter Official Press, graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill)
‘Man’s Best Friend’ is a chronically single girl’s best friend
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: KSSU Promotions Director on his time at Sac State
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: deadbeatbeatdead takes a journey from math rock to dance music
STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: deadbeatbeatdead takes a journey from math rock to dance music
Malcolm Todd dropped his first studio album, “Malcolm Todd,” on Friday, April 4, 2025. The album consists of 14 tracks across 37 minutes and only features one other artist. (Graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill and Delaney Joyce)
Malcolm Todd transcends ‘symptoms of sorrow and dread’ in emotion-packed debut album
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut
Nate Duke Lopez as Christopher Boone reaching upward in the Playwrights’ Theatre on March 18, 2025. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time delves into the story of a 15-year-old neurodivergent boy as he goes on a journey to solve unexpected mysteries. (Photo by Charr Crail)
‘Does that mean I can do anything?’: Sac State play aims to demystify neurodivergency
The promo art for “When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story” displays a picture of Eva Rutland holding the hands of her eldest daughters, Ginger and Patty-Jo. Most of Eva Rutland’s children were mentioned but never directly shown in the show, since only six actors comprised the cast. (Photo Courtesy of The Guild Theater)
‘When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story’ flips the script on Black theater narratives
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
“Honey Don’t!” was released in theaters August 22, 2025. The film stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day and Lera Abova. (Photo courtesy of Focus Features. Graphic created in Canva)
Ethan Coen’s sunbaked neo-noir ‘Honey Don’t!’ is a messy mystery
Michael Angarano and Chris Smith’s “Sacramento” was released in theaters Friday, April 11. The film stars Angarano, Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine. (Photo courtesy of Falco Inc. Graphic made in Canva by Jocelyn Hill)
‘Sacramento’ is a long drive through freeways, friendship and fatherhood
Sac State alumnus Ryan Coogler and his frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan teamed up for the duo’s fifth project together. “Sinners” is Coogler’s first release since 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros., Graphic made in Canva)
Something to sink your teeth into: ‘Sinners’ is an instant classic
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut
Disney’s newest live-action remake of the company's first animated feature caused much controversy. Regardless, the film’s content cannot be anything more than just alright. (Photo courtesy of Disney, graphic created in Canva)
A fair enough tale: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ is a half-baked apple pie of a movie
Sac State has reaffirmed its support for immigrant and undocumented students by providing information and support to its students, faculty and staff. The campus offers various avenues of support through webpages, legal services, resource centers and counseling. (Graphic created in Canva by Omid Manavirad)
FAQ: What to do if ICE comes to Sac State
President Wood addressed faculty concerns at an open forum Thursday, March 27, 2025. A majority of the faculty present were worried over the budget and how cuts and reductions would affect different departments, resources, faculty and students. (Photo by Lizeth Tello, graphic created in Canva)
‘This university is a disaster’ Everything we know about Sac State’s budget crisis
Samira stands next to the Palestinian flag Friday, May 5, 2025. Samira is partaking in the hunger strike and is currently on day 5, as of May 9.
Students partake in hunger strike demanding divestment and policy changes
Currently, International students within the CSU system are facing potential termination of their SEVIS or visa statuses. Here’s what those students can do in that situation. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: International students and visa/SEVIS terminations
Speakers received special acknowledgment for the work they do inside the NHPI community on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Isa Whalen (left), Grace Fa’avesi (middle) and Manufou Liaiga-Anoa’i (right) spoke at the event.
Sac State hosts first-ever Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Student Academic Success Summit
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
GALLERY: Students come together for annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk
Senior guard Jackson Slater jumps during pro day Monday, March 31, 2025. Slater reached a 32.5” vertical, his best in the pre-draft process.
GALLERY: Sac State football shows out on pro day
The Denim Nuns start the week by rocking out at the KSSU radio station Thursday, March 20, 2025. The band performed songs from their newest album “Academic Comeback of the Century.”
GALLERY: KSSU hosts inaugural Local Music Week at Sac State
A1 Combat Fighter Amir Najjar lands a head kick against A1 Combat fighter Michael Seely Friday, March 7, 2025. Najjar won the bout by unanimous decision.
GALLERY: Sac State hosts first-ever Battle at the Hive
The view from the top of the State Capitol shows seemingly endless signs Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Californians showed up en masse to join the the protest against Project 2025.
GALLERY: A second protest breaks out at the Capitol for President’s Day
Creating campus life memories: WEUSI Festival returns to Serna Plaza

The fourth annual WEUSI Festival brought the Sac State community fun performances and creative works
Minh Anh Tang
September 16, 2025
Ellie Appleby
A group of students dance together to Karega Bailey’s performance Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The free event allowed students to experience music performances from a variety of artists without worrying about finances.

On a warm afternoon in September, students gathered at Serna Plaza, an outdoor stage lying on a corner next to the University Union. They came to dance and shop at WEUSI, from dawn to dark.

WEUSI is a music festival that has been growing its reputation among the Sacramento State community.

Returning for the fourth time on Thursday, Sept. 11, the festival featured bands and artists, while the Stinger Expo fair featured crafts and small vendors. Artists like Lab Rats, Where’s West, Karega Bailey Jackson Marshalla and Ruby Ibarra were featured, as well as student performances from the Vietnamese Student Association

Student vendors at the Stinger Expo sold goods including clothing and crafts such as hand-sewn pillows, crochet plushes, keychains and many more.

Miggy, a local musician, plays the trombone at the festival in the evening of Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The event featured many local artists from Sacramento.
(Photo courtesy of Ellie Appleby)

Ajamu Lamumba, the UNiQUE Programs Advisor said that the purpose of WEUSI is to give back to the student community and create unforgettable memories for them.

“We try to give students college memories so later on in life they will remember that Sac State has concerts and festivals,” Lamumba said. 

The festival’s name, WEUSI (pronounced “We-You-See”), comprises the words “WE,” “US” and “I,” emphasizing the tight bond of the Sac State community. 

RELATED: Downtown after dark: Our Street Market returned to celebrate Sacramento culture

Two students from the Vietnamese Student Association stack on top of each other to form a lion during a traditional lion dance performance Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The VSA showcased a few different performances at WEUSI. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Appleby)

The Vietnamese Student Association was the only performing student group of the night, featuring a fan dance piece with students in traditional Vietnamese garb, followed by a fierce lion dance performance that blew the audience away.

Karega Bailey, an Emmy Award-winning artist who performed at the festival, said that he appreciates music festivals like WEUSI because it provides him with an opportunity to see other artists.

“I love being outside. My children can run and play and also see the college campus,” Bailey said. “I also love hearing and seeing other artists.”  

During his set, Bailey passed out roses to the audience to show his appreciation.

“I love nothing more than the opportunity to give flowers while we’re alive. I love to watch someone’s day light up, being seen and celebrated and not being invisibilized,” Bailey said. “I love honoring our ability to grow through adversity.”

Lily Gonzalez, an attendee of the event, said that the moment Bailey passed out the roses was her favorite part of the evening. Gonzalez also said she likes how the festival has a mixture of everything, from different types of music performances to items that people can shop for, making it enjoyable for everyone.  

“By having a little bit of everything, it’s very welcoming for everybody,” Gonzalez said. 

An audience member receives a rose from the performer Karega Bailey Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Bailey said that he wants to show appreciation to people around him by handing out flowers during the performance. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Appleby)

Beside the music stage was the Stinger Expo, which also attracted a large number of attendees. Sam Russel and Ash Dungca, co-owners of a handmade fabric and beaded goods shop, said they enjoyed introducing their products to interested customers.

“I’m enjoying the people coming by and seeing our booth,” Russel said. “It’s also a great way to see a lot of student artists. You can find some unique items here.”

Students from KSSU, Sacramento State’s student-run radio station, hosted a booth at the festival Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. KSSU was one of the organizations involved in contributing to WEUSI. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Appleby)

Dungca said that they valued the event’s sense of community.

“Meeting new people and being involved in the community is what I enjoyed about the event,” Dungca said. “This is also a great opportunity to get your business out there and collaborate.”  

Lamumba said he hopes WEUSI will grow bigger and stronger in the future to give Sac State students outstanding memories from campus. 

“By doing a free event like this,” Lamumba said. “Hopefully it gives them something back, because students pay a lot of money to go to college.”

The festival will return in September of next fall to once again recharge students for the new semester. 

A vendor showcases their goods at the Stinger Expo’s vendor area Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Participating as a vendor provided students with an opportunity to introduce their goods and start a business within the Sacramento State community. (Photo courtesy of Katie Vance)
Minh Anh Tang
Minh Anh Tang, A&E Staffer
(she/her) Minh Anh Tang is a Vietnamese student majoring in journalism. She hopes to pursue a media career in art and culture in the future. With an interest in nearly all aspects of art, she hopes to experience local art events in town and bring them to people through her writing during her time with The State Hornet.
