Reyes spectacular: Sacramento State leaves Northridge with a win for the first time in school history

Bypassing two Cal State Northridge players, Sacramento State junior forward Tea Reyes cut inside with her left foot. With the ball just outside the box, Reyes took a shot and bent it to the top left corner, leaving the keeper fully stretched and the ball nestled into the back of the net.

The shot resulted in a 1-0 lead to Sac State.

Reyes’ goal is a continuation of her impressive form that she has shown this season. In her first season at Sac State, Reyes has been a key part of this Hornet attack.

“She’s really been outstanding. She’s strong on the ball, has a killer shot and is mentally strong,” head coach Randy Dedini said. “About time she opens up and scores a lot of goals.”

Throughout the match, Sac State was confronted with lots of pressure from CSUN. Facing shot after shot, the Hornets’ defense had their hands full.

With key players such as fifth-year defender Sydney Sharts out for the season, Sac State had to turn to other options in defense.

Freshman defender Aryana Martinez, sophomore defender Jaety Mandaquit and junior defender Dalen Lau have all been integral in defense for Sac State this season.

“We had to rely on younger players recently,” Dedini said. “They have been doing good, and they will continue with more games and minutes under them.”

Facing a CSUN team that would not let up, the Hornets had to keep it together defensively throughout the second half.

Forcing tough shots and catching CSUN on the break, the Hornets were using the pressure that the Matadors were applying to their advantage. CSUN’s best chance of scoring came in the early stages of the game.

As time was beginning to run out, the Hornets were starting to taste victory.

CSUN took one last corner before time expired. The ball from the corner was cleared away by Martinez, resulting in Sac State’s first-ever win in Northridge.

Although they gave up 13 shots in the second half, the Hornets did enough to get the job done and leave Northridge as victors.

The 1-0 win from Sac State was a combination of individual brilliance from Reyes and a willingness from the entire team to keep the clean sheet.

Sac State redshirt junior goalkeeper Izzy Palmatier had 25 total shots against her goal and made seven saves in the match, earning her 14th career clean sheet.

The win brings the Hornets to a two-game win streak and their overall record to 4-4. The Hornets will be on the road again next when they take on UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 14.