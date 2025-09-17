Sac State Says: Buzz or Bust? Football Home Opener

Sac State students are buzzing about Saturday’s football game against Mercyhurst. This will be their first official home game of the 2025-26 season, with their current record at 0-2 after playing against the University of Nevada.

The State Hornet asks students if they will be tailgating on Saturday. What are they excited for as the season rolls along? Students currently have mixed reactions on how the season will turn out since the Hornets had a rough start, but they are excited for Sac State’s first home game.

RELATED: Sac State starving for home cooking at start of three-game