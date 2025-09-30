A goalkeeper guru: First-generation graduate returns to Sac State men’s soccer

As a first-generation college graduate, assistant men’s soccer coach Hector “Keko” Grajeda knows the importance of representation.

From his journey of playing professional soccer in Chile to the southern United States, Grajeda is proof that no matter who you are, you can always make it to the mountain top.

“I was the first to go to college in my family, and I just saw what they had to sacrifice,” Keko said. ”They had a difficult path, and for me I just didn’t want to take that for granted.”

Keko grew up in Stockton. He was raised by a mother who was born in Tijuana, Baja California, and a father that grew up in El Limón, Jalisco. Keko’s family pushed him at an early age to play sports, and Keko was always drawn to soccer.

“I have two older brothers and they both played soccer, so it was just like, that was my route. That was my path,” Keko said. “Seeing your older brothers play, you obviously get excited. Like, ‘I want to play, I want to do this.’”

Starting at just three years old, Keko began playing soccer in Stockton. Following his brother’s footsteps, he fell in love with the game.

He became a keeper at seven 7 years old, setting his goals on playing professionally. Later, he moved to Chile at 15 to pursue this career.

RELATED: Grit against the Gaels: Sac State overcomes a one goal deficit to force a draw

While in Chile, Keko realized that his eligibility would be impacted by his lack of college units once he tried to play NCAA Division I men’s soccer.

“You need to meet a certain number of core units,” Keko said. “That affected my process to go D1 right away. I had to go to community college to get credits.”

Continuing his career at Cosumnes River College, Keko refocused his vision from playing professionally to the importance of getting an education. As a first-generation college student, Keko always kept his parents’ journey in the back of his mind.

“I want to make my parents proud because I know what they’ve been through,” Keko said. “I wanted to show them that I can be successful as well. Representation is a big thing to me.”

While playing for Cosumnes River College and focusing on his sociology degree, Keko garnered the attention of Sac State men’s soccer head coach Michael Linenberger.

“One of my former assistants, Pedro Lupercio, alerted me that Keko was available,” head coach Michael Linenberger said. “We reached out to Keko right away, and we were able to bring him in.”

Now committed and enrolled at Sac State, Keko got right to work. In the 2019 season, Keko played in seven of the team’s 18 matches. In these seven matches Keko posted a 1.63 goals against average and a .667 save percentage, and the Hornets finished fourth in the Big West Conference.

“I’d say my absolute favorite moment is just the people that you meet,” Keko said. “The relationships that you build. I still talk to a lot of those guys from that year, and that is the biggest thing for me.”

As Keko was preparing for his senior season, calamity struck the world.

The whole world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire 2020 season was canceled, and Keko’s career at Sac State appeared to be over.

“I was only on campus for a semester when COVID happened,” Keko said. “It was just like, ‘What is going on? Soccer got completely cut off, and what do I do now with my life?’ Because that’s all I had been doing for 20-plus years. It makes you realize that this isn’t forever.”

After graduating from Sac State with his degree in sociology in the spring of 2020, Keko moved on to play and coach professional soccer in the southern United States. He found himself bouncing around from state to state before heading home to California for more stability.

Keko landed back in Sacramento to coach the Sacramento United SC, serving as the goalkeeper coach for a year until an old friend came knocking on his front door.

“Sac State reached out to me, luckily. I didn’t even apply for the position,” Keko said. “I was very fortunate and blessed. They asked me, ‘Do you want to come back and join us as a coach this time?’ I was like, ‘absolutely.’ I let them know within the day.”

Former Hornet goalkeeper Hector “Keko” Grajeda returns to his alma mater as an assistant coach with the men’s soccer program! #StingersUp @BigWestSports : https://t.co/lg92CKIQfH pic.twitter.com/dc6KOg8Kgw — Sacramento State Men’s Soccer (@SacStMSoccer) February 1, 2025



Now with the team for his first season as an assistant coach, the former Hornet keeper looks to pass on the lessons that he has learned throughout his life. Keko said he has found his passion in mentoring young men on and off the field.

“I think my biggest passion and what brings me the most enjoyment is that we’re impacting these young men, on and off the field,” Keko said. “I’m hoping I have to have a positive impact on them when they leave here.”

Through all the twists and turns of Keko’s playing and coaching career, his family and longtime partner Yumari have provided constant support.

“It has been amazing but bittersweet seeing him go from playing soccer to coaching. It is nice to see him bring his experience and skills to these young men,” Yumari said. “He is still the funny and reliable person anyone can come and talk to.”