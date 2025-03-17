Women’s History Month 2025

Women’s History Month is a month to celebrate women and their accomplishments throughout history and in the present. This month is observed annually from March 1 through March 31 and is celebrated worldwide.
The State Hornet has put together a page showcasing our coverage of Women’s History Month, ranging from art galleries, childhood best friends going from athletic rivals to Sacramento State teammates and more.
Scroll down to view our stories:
To commemorate Women’s History Month, Sacramento based artists Michelle Dahl and Gina Grice have their artwork on display at Gallery 1075 located in the West Sacramento Community Center.
Sac State seniors and childhood friends reunite in the final season to make one last push for a Big Sky title.