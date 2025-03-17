Women’s History Month is celebrated during the month of March, when we highlight women worldwide. For this month's coverage, we feature book recommendations for women, artists showcasing women's empowerment through art and more. (Graphic created in Canva)
Women’s History Month is celebrated during the month of March, when we highlight women worldwide. For this month’s coverage, we feature book recommendations for women, artists showcasing women’s empowerment through art and more. (Graphic created in Canva)
Jada Portillo
Categories:

Women’s History Month 2025

Byline photo of Jada Portillo
Jada Portillo, Digital/Newsletter EditorMarch 20, 2025

Women’s History Month is a month to celebrate women and their accomplishments throughout history and in the present. This month is observed annually from March 1 through March 31 and is celebrated worldwide.

The State Hornet has put together a page showcasing our coverage of Women’s History Month, ranging from art galleries, childhood best friends going from athletic rivals to Sacramento State teammates and more.

Scroll down to view our stories:

Women's history month subheads 1

Painting outside the lines: Sacramento artists aim to inspire the next generation of women

By Chris D. Johnson, Staffer | March 17, 2025

To commemorate Women’s History Month, Sacramento based artists Michelle Dahl and Gina Grice have their artwork on display at Gallery 1075 located in the West Sacramento Community Center.

Reunited at last: Sac State’s star seniors are ready for one last tournament run

By Jack Dann, Staffer | March 7, 2025

Sac State seniors and childhood friends reunite in the final season to make one last push for a Big Sky title.

Women's history month subheads 2
Women's history month subheads 3

Down under to downtown: Freshman forward left her mark on Sac State

By Jahson Nahal, Staffer | March 30, 2024

Symphonies of success: Rising women in the music industry

By Mia Huss, Staffer | March 29, 2024

Rewriting the script for diverse women in media

By Mia Huss, Staffer | March 28, 2024

70s Bay Area feminist art takes over University Art Gallery

By Christa Ison and Mahrukh Siddiqui | February 14, 2024
Donate to The State Hornet
$1070
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman utility player Madison Evers-Lyles throws a heater to first base to get an out Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The team played stellar defense in a 10-2 win versus Columbia.
Sac State schools Ivy League Columbia in blowout to start homestand
Freshman Martin Duris returns the ball with a forehand motion at fifth doubles Saturday, March 15, 2025. Duris swept in two sets contributing to the 7-0 victory against Eastern Washington.
Cross Court Chronicles: Different Birds, Same Sweeps
The spring 2025 semester is here, and with it comes the first DEI audit results of the year for The State Hornet. Since the previous audit, our coverage of DEI communities has increased. (Graphic created in Canva)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2025 midway diversity audit
Redshirt sophomore Kade Brown delivers a pitch Friday, March 7, 2025 against the Pacific Tigers. Kade Brown has improved his team lead ERA to 0.61 in 14.2 innings pitched.
Hornets lose the wind in their sails in doubleheader split
More in Women's History Month
Michelle Dahl and Gina Grice in front of some of their work Thursday, March 13, 2025. Their art is on display at Gallery 1075 in West Sacramento until March 31.
Painting outside the lines: Sacramento artists aim to inspire the next generation of women
About the Contributor
Jada Portillo
Jada Portillo, Digital/Newsletter Editor
(she/her) Jada Portillo is a transfer student from Delta College where she wrote for the Collegian. She is currently on her third semester at The State Hornet where she is the digital/newsletter editor. In the future, Portillo hopes to earn her master’s degree in journalism.
Donate to The State Hornet
$1070
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal