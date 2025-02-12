Black History Month 2025

Black History Month starts on Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 28. This is a widely celebrated month, where we highlight and honor African American communities across the United States.
Sacramento State was recognized in 2024 by the California State Assembly as the state’s first Black-Serving Institution. The State Hornet has put together a page featuring our coverage of the African American community at Sac State.
Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg is hosting its annual Black History Month Art Show with a plethora of artists, vendors, food trucks and more to support local businesses and bring together the Northern California community.