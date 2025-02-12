Black History Month is celebrated during the month of February, where we highlight and cover the African American community. (Graphic created in Canva by Jada Portillo)
Black History Month is celebrated during the month of February, where we highlight and cover the African American community. (Graphic created in Canva by Jada Portillo)
Categories:

Black History Month 2025

Byline photo of Jada Portillo
Jada Portillo, Digital/Newsletter EditorFebruary 13, 2025

Black History Month starts on Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 28. This is a widely celebrated month, where we highlight and honor African American communities across the United States.

Sacramento State was recognized in 2024 by the California State Assembly as the state’s first Black-Serving Institution. The State Hornet has put together a page featuring our coverage of the African American community at Sac State.

Scroll down to view our content:

pictur frames

Old Sugar Mill puts local Black businesses at the forefront with annual art show

By Delaney Joyce, Arts & Entertainment Editor | February 12, 2025 | 0 Comments

Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg is hosting its annual Black History Month Art Show with a plethora of artists, vendors, food trucks and more to support local businesses and bring together the Northern California community.

black history month yuh
additional coverage

Must-read books for Black History Month

By Jada Portillo, Staffer | February 21, 2024

Black History is American History at the Crocker Art Museum

By Katelyn Marano, Copy Editor | February 19, 2024

The State Hornet Podcast #2: Black History Month special

By Evan Patocka and Wan-Ling Yang | February 19, 2024

The True Black History Museum: Instilling knowledge, awareness and pride

By Julianna Rodriguez, DEI Editor | February 17, 2024

A photographer’s goal of changing the world one snapshot at a time

By Katelyn Marano, Staffer | November 29, 2023

More than a meal: Capturing the essence of Nigerian students’ Thanksgiving beyond food

By Maishia Sumpter, Staffer | November 21, 2023
Donate to The State Hornet
$500
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Black History Month
A crowd of people peruse wine tasting tables inside the Old Sugar Mill during the Black History Month Art Show Feb. 18, 2024. The Old Sugar Mill hosts 14 local wineries to emphasize a “farm-to-glass” concept.
Old Sugar Mill puts local Black businesses at the forefront with annual art show
Guests view portraits at the ‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery in the University Union Gallery Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The gallery focuses on Black scholars in classicism.
‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery shines light on unsung heroes in classic studies
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
A graduate salutes to family in a crowded Golden 1 Center during their commencement for Sac State, May 23, 2023. A goal of the Black Student Success Task Force is to offer numerous resources to increase the amount of Black students earning a degree.
Sac State launches Black Success Initiative and Black Honors College
More in Featured
Students playing basketball in the Multi-use Activity Court, the new home for recreational basketball Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The WELL’s closure of the Gym Box limits the times students can participate in their recreational activities.
Students have difficulty adjusting to the ongoing construction at The WELL
Vice President of University Affairs Sabrina Charleston poses for ASI head shots in the fall 2024 semester. Charleston was removed by unanimous vote on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of ASI, graphic created in Canva by Aliza Imran)
Vice President of University Affairs removed after failing to adhere to ASI operating rules
Sacramento State students show solidarity during the immigration protest Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at the Library quad. The protest consisted of personal testimonials, informative speeches and chants in support of the immigrant community.
Sac State students stand in solidarity with undocumented immigrants
Senior pitcher Caroline Evans delivers a pitch Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Evans received Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week after totaling 18 strikeouts during her two wins this weekend.
Sac State Softball dominates going 3-1 as hosts of the NorCal Kickoff
About the Contributor
Jada Portillo
Jada Portillo, Digital/Newsletter Editor
(she/her) Jada Portillo is a transfer student from Delta College where she wrote for the Collegian. She is currently on her third semester at The State Hornet where she is the digital/newsletter editor. In the future, Portillo hopes to earn her master's degree in journalism.
Donate to The State Hornet
$500
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal