The sweetest and spiciest rankings of popular Mexican candy

Angelica Brito, Evan Patocka, Rinn Lee and Maritza Ascencion taste and rank Mexican candies like tamarindo, mazapan and more. Lee and Patocka share their candid reactions to sweets they’d never tried before, while Brito and Ascencion reminisce on the candy they grew up with.

Join the State Hornet staff as they get themselves out of sticky situations, with segments like “Evan vs Pelon Mini” and let them know if you agree with their rankings.