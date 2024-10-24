Sac State Says: Students share their opinions on the announced multi-use stadium

The new multi-use stadium plans to host 25,000 guests and host various athletics and campus events. In this episode of “Sac State Says,” we captured student’s reactions to the recent announcement and shared their thoughts.

The current Hornet Stadium is set to be torn down at the end of the football season. The multi-use stadium will be designed by the architecture firm Populous, who are well-known for stadiums such as Camden Yards, The Sphere and Oracle Park.