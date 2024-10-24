Chronically Online Ep. #2: KSI and Logan Paul cook up ‘Punchly’ beef while DanTDM takes a snack break and Chappell Roan snoozes

In this week’s episode of Chronically Online, hosts Alyssa Earnest and Daisy Martinez discuss the Lunchly beef between popular YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul, Mr. Beast and DanTDM. Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is in hot water after canceling her shows in New York and Washington, DC. Buckle up and grab your snacks for some drama and laughs!

RELATED: The Buzz Ep. #1: ‘Mean Girls:’ Then & Now

Chronically Online explores current pop culture news happening on the internet. Join us as we spill the tea on the latest pop culture trends.