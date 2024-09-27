Hornets plan to reduce the Lumberjacks to cinders

Sacramento State football has their sights set on the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks as they begin Big Sky Conference play on Saturday at 1 p.m.

After two difficult losses against Mountain West opponents to begin the season, the Hornets have shown up on all levels against the start of their FCS schedule to even their record out 2-2 going into their battle for the Big Sky Conference.

The Lumberjacks have had a similar beginning to the season, losing two ranked matches against No. 20 FBS ranked Arizona and No. 15 FCS ranked Incarnate Word, but also grabbing a pair of wins against Lincoln and Utah Tech.

“It’ll be a challenge for our defense,” Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said. “They’re really balanced. So hard to mount up to one thing, so we are going to have to be really sound with all of our job responsibilities.”

SACK-ramento State

In their last two games, the Hornets’ defense hasn’t given up any points. Part of that can be attributed to the defense wreaking havoc in the backfield.

Against Nicholls, the team had 7 sacks, the most since 2011. They followed up that performance with a 6-sack shutout at Texas A&M Commerce.

Junior defensive lineman Mason Brosseau leads the team with 3 sacks, followed by senior linebacker Will Leota, sophomore linebacker Nakian Jackson and senior defensive lineman Josh Cashiola, with two sacks each.

“The offensive line is good and the running backs are good,” Leota said. “So, it’s going to be a true test for us defensively stopping them and it’s going to be a physical game.”

The Lumberjacks offense has performed well under sophomore signal caller Ty Pennington. He has completed nearly 60% of his passes with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pennington picked up 3 of the Lumberjacks’ 9 touchdowns on the ground. The Lumberjacks offense lost 5 fumbles though, revealing a crack in their armor.

“Guys got to keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Thompson said. “Running to the football and trying to get that ball out when they get there.”

Shoes To Fill

The Hornet offense has changed significantly since the start of the season and continues to do so. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin remains the starter as senior quarterback Kaiden Bennett recovers from his injury.

Since filling in for Bennett, Conklin has stepped up to the challenge and thrown for 7 touchdowns and 1 interception while completing 60% of his passes.

“It’s taking on a new role, for sure, but I say this all the time, I prepare like I’m the starter every week,” Conklin said. “So nothing really feels new, but I just feel more in command.”

The Lumberjacks started the season with 11 sacks. The Hornets’ offensive line have given up 1 sack in the last three games and will need to continue to be dominant.

If the offensive line can protect Conklin, then the Hornets are set up to have a good game through the air. The Lumberjacks defense has allowed over 300 passing yards per game and have given up 10 touchdowns this season.

“Me and Kaden Richardson, the center, we communicate during the game and if he sees something that maybe I don’t, he’ll turn around and tell me,” Conklin said.

Conklin has also been fortunate to have junior running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver to help carry the workload on the ground.

“It frees up a lot for me in the pass game too,” Conklin said. “Especially him being so lethal in the run game. I mean, having us both back there, it’s easy to, if I don’t get the right look and I can say, ‘hey you got it,’ and then let him go to work.”

Tau-Tolliver exploded for his third 100-yard rushing game of the year against Texas A&M Commerce and another might be looming around the corner.

The Lumberjack defense allows an average of 4.6 yards on the ground and 155 total rushing yards a game; it’s potentially a good matchup for Tau-Tolliver to reach the century mark for the fourth time this season.

“Control What You Can Control”

The Hornets’ matchup against the Lumberjacks will mark their fourth game on the road for the season.

“I think you control what you can control, your attitude and your effort,” Thompson said. “Stay focused on trying to improve, no matter if you’re going on the road or you’re at home.”

Thompson put emphasis on having good body language for his team no matter the situation they are in.

“It’s huge, especially when you’re a coach,” Thompson said. “You want to put guys in and look focused and ready, not helmet off, not looking around, not moping around or pouting for what happened, but getting back up and going.”

Junior running back Michael Johnson made his return against Texas A&M Commerce after leaving on a stretcher in the first game against San Jose State University. Johnson had 70 rushing yards with 50 on one play.

“It was great to see Mike back,” Thompson said. “He gets along really well with a lot of guys on the team and he’s really resilient.”

Predictions:

Ryan Lorenz, Sports Editor (3-0): The Lumberjacks will put up more of a fight than Texas A&M Commerce, but it won’t be enough to stop the Hornets’ potent offense and stingy defense. The offense just has too many weapons and that’s a tough ask for most teams. On top of that, the defense is playing out of their minds and have not given up any points for the past two games. I can easily see this game being close, but if the Hornets get a lead, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them run with it.

Sac State: 30, NAU: 24

Adam Camarena, Sports Editor (3-0): Conference play is finally here and it won’t be as easy as the last two games for the Hornets. The Lumberjacks have been a hot and cold team, scoring up to 66 in one game and as low as 10 in another. The Hornets’ offense can’t rely on the defense to bail them out early like they did in Commerce and put points up consistently. I expect a tightly contested match where the Hornet offense showcases their blazing potential in a shootout.

Sac State: 36, NAU: 34

Jack Freeman, Editor-in-Chief (3-0): Well, last week’s game certainly didn’t go how I thought it would and I’m sure Sac State is pleased with that. Thompson has this defense playing on a different level, maybe the best we’ve seen under his tenure and I don’t see that stopping this week. The Hornets will get after Pennington and have him in a box all day, just let Tau-Tolliver do the rest.

Sac State: 38, NAU: 17