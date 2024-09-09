Bracketology Ep. #3: The greatness and garbage of Nickelodeon

This episode of Bracketology continues the hot streak of excitement, as Aaron Lofton, Josh Johnson, Noah Mitchell and Jaden Crowder return for their next rankings. They debate the greatness or mediocrity of Nickelodeon shows, ranging from the superior “S” tier all the way down to the trash category.

Lofton plays the antagonist with takes that differ from his co hosts, as the group dives into the nostalgia of memories from their favorite childhood cartoon shows. From the heavy-hitting Spongebob to lesser-known shows with only a couple of seasons, we rank them all.