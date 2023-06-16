Innovation Pacemaker submission fall 2023

Mercy Sosa, Spanish editor
(she/her)
San Diego native Mercy Sosa returns in spring 2023 as the Spanish editor at The State Hornet. She is a fourth-year student who joined The Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer; she later served as news and digital editor. Sosa has freelanced for Sacramento Business Journal, Solving Sacramento and Univision.
Chris Woodard, digital editor
(he/him)
Chris Woodard joined The State Hornet in 2022 as a third-year transfer student. He previously worked as the editor-in-chief of Cosumnes River College’s publication, The Connection. He is a Sacramento native, covering arts and entertainment.