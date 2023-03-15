The State Hornet’s 2023 midterm survival guide

All the tips, tricks you need during the stressful exam season

Midterm season is right around the corner for Sac State students. The State Hornet shares its tips and tricks. (Graphic made in Canva by Hailey Valdivia).

Midterm season is upon us once again, which means students are scurrying around campus with textbooks in one hand and coffee cups in the other.

The air is filled with anxiety and stress as everyone tries to prepare for the grueling weeks ahead. Here are some of the best ways to survive and ace your exams with some advice from students who have been through it.

Start early

Procrastination is always tempting. It’s easy to put off studying until the last minute, telling yourself that you work better under pressure or that there’s plenty of time to catch up. However, starting earlier can ease the stress astronomically.

Christian Suarez, a fourth-year computer science major, said that midterms come faster than you think.

“Start thinking about it from the beginning,” Suarez said. “Instead of trying to cram everything before midterms.”

By working in advance, students allow themselves the time and space to absorb the material. Focusing on time management gives you time to balance both studying and having time to relax.

Study Space

Find an environment that makes you feel productive and helps you focus. This strategy can also help create a clear separation between study time and chill time.

Savannah Lizakowski, fourth-year child development major, recommended going out to study.

“Sitting in bed is the worst thing you can do because, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so comfortable,’” Lizakowski said. “So try to go out, go to AIRC or come here (to The Union) because being out of your environment is really helpful.”

You don’t necessarily need to leave your home to go study. Try designating a specific area in your home where you can focus. Having a dedicated study space also makes it easier to stay organized.

Create a study schedule and take regular breaks

When it comes to this stressful part of the year, creating a study schedule can help alleviate your anxieties. Everyone’s study schedule will look different, depending on what works for them.

The key is to find a schedule that works for you.

Magaly Corona, fourth-year liberal studies major, said the Pomodoro Technique works for her.

It’s a technique that recommends employing a timer for focus time and break time.

“I love using it, it really motivates you,” Corona said.

When creating a study schedule, remember to incorporate breaks that give your brain a chance to rest and recharge. Try to step away from your study space and do something relaxing like going for a walk, meditating or doing some stretching.

“Set time aside for self care and spend time with your friends,” Corona said. “Don’t isolate yourself just because you have a lot going on.”

Eat well and stay hydrated

Trying to eat healthy as a college student is already a challenging feat. During midterms, it can feel impossible, but it’s important to fuel your body and mind to be at your best.

Meal prepping can take the stress out of choosing what to eat and makes it easier to have a full meal on the go.

Always bring a snack and water during study sessions. Snacking can help you stay energized during long study sessions and staying hydrated can help with concentration and focus.

Midterms are just one part of the academic journey. Stay positive, stay focused, and everything else will fall into place.

