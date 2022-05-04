Best of Sac State 2022: The vote is in: Communication Studies wins best major

Imani Marshall, third year communications major, poses with her thumb up before walking into her communications professor’s office for help in her class on May 3, 2022. “This is my first semester in the major and all my professors have been really nice,” Marshall said.

For the fourth year in a row, Communication Studies has taken the title of best major for The State Hornet’s “Best of Sac State” poll.

With over 1,600 students declared in the major, communications continues to be chosen by students on campus.

“I think it makes sense, we’re the best major,” communications department lecturer Pam Sanger said. “The communication skill is usually the number one skill that employers are looking for. Pretty much any job can benefit from communication.”

The communications department named Dr. Mark Ludwig as the new chair in 2021 and he has been at Sac State for nearly 20 years.

“We’re happy to get the award again,” Ludwig said. “We have some great faculty who are respected in the field and are also excellent teachers. We appreciate that our students recognize that.”

The department includes a handful of concentrations such as film, journalism and public relations which were added this year, according to Ludwig.

“I want to be a social media marketing manager,” third year communications major Imani Marshall. “It [the major] has taught me a lot about the basic levels on how to communicate with people.”

The communications professors are really helpful at Sac State, according to Marshall.

Some faculty members in the department were surprised by its win for best major but agreed with the choice.

“I’m glad communication is getting the recognition that it deserves within the academic community,” lecturer Aryana Gooley-Carson said. “Communication is one of the most marketable degrees that you can have. You can literally go into any industry.”

Additional reporting done by: Tyra Green