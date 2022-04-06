Sac State’s Multi-Cultural Fair celebrates campus diversity with dance, food and activities

Andrew Cervantes from the Yemaya Salsa Dance Company performing at the Multi-Cultural Fair in the Housing Quad on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Cervantes said Yamaya hosts Salsa & Bachata at Mango’s on K Street every Wednesday. (Photo by Dominique Williams)

Sacramento State’s fifth annual Multi-Cultural Fair returned to campus Tuesday afternoon to promote cultural harmony between the campus’ diverse ethnic groups, according to program coordinators.

Multi-Cultural Center program coordinator Patsy Jimenez said that the fair was organized by the Multi-Cultural Center in partnership with other student success centers like the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, the Women’s Resource Center and the Native Student Success Center, among others.

According to Jimenez, the purpose of the event is to honor the rich cultural heritage of Sac State’s famously diverse campus, promote visibility for marginalized groups and foster a sense of belonging. She said the fair aims at showcasing and getting students acquainted with the resources offered by the university’s success centers.

The event featured cultural presentations from local performers like Eastern Ways Martial Arts, Native singer Gemma Benton, the Native Voices Circle and the Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro. Attendees were given what Jimenez called “passport cards” to collect stamps by engaging with the tables. Once a visitor collected three or more stamps, they were able to receive the provided choice of drink and meal. Options included boba, banh mi and more.