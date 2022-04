Host Hannah Asuncion talks to Crossroads Trading store manager Mary Lou Bagatan about fashion week, the three C’s of fashion and staple outfits on this week’s episode of Not Just A Fad. (Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On the third episode of Not Just a Fad, diversity, equity and inclusion reporter Hannah Asuncion talks with store manager at Crossroads Trading Mary Lou Bagatan about fashion inspirations growing up, certain fashion rules/tips, favorite thrift stores/items to thrift, and favorite staple pieces within an outfit.





Music: Lofi HipHop Intro 18 by TaigaSoundProd

https://filmmusic.io/song/8361-lofi-hiphop-intro-18