No. 4 seed Sac State to face South Dakota State in FCS playoffs: 4TH AND GOAL PODCAST

Photo of Sac State sophomore running back Marcus Fulcher (9) taken by Ayaana Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Alex Muegge & Mercy Sosa

“4th and Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor Mack Ervin III alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sacramento State football team.

On today’s episode, Mack and Brandon look at the All-Big Sky conference teams posted last week, which features a school-record 16 Sac State players across the four teams.

The duo then give their scouting report on the Hornet’s next opponent, South Dakota State, after witnessing the Jackrabbits dominate UC Davis 56-24 in the first round.

Can this Hornets team knock off last year’s runners-up and pick up their first FCS playoff win in school history?

Mack: Twitter: @MackErvin7 Instagram: @MackErvin7

Brandon: Twitter: @brandonbailey_b Instagram: @doitforb_

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3662-district-four

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license