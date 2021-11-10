Josiah Nelson, Hupa

Josiah Nelson says he feels that as a Native student, it is difficult to find large groups of students like him together.

“We’re all kind of trying to seek kinship with our fellow people,” Nelson said. “Everybody sees the college flyers and sees people walking together and laughing walking in groups. I see that walking through campus. White kids rock with the white kids…but as a Native student, you don’t really have that.”

Nelson is a 41-year-old economics major and transferred to Sac State last year from Sacramento City College. Having grown up partially on the Hoopa Valley reservation in Humboldt County, Nelson said he experienced bullying and racism on and off his reservation.

“There’s a lot of people that are really trying to be the best [on reservations], but there’s also an equal opposing force that just doesn’t want to see anybody get ahead,” he said.

Growing up in his tribal community, he said he also grew up with “a lot of good things” like his culture. Nelson also served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2006 and has been in the Army National Guard ever since.

Being one of the 73 Native students on campus, Nelson explained that he does not feel like he is a part of a group on campus. Even among Native students, Nelson says he feels alone.

“ There’s a lot of people that are really trying to be the best [on reservations], but there’s also an equal opposing force that just doesn’t want to see anybody get ahead.” — Josiah Nelson

Nelson’s education journey started over 20 years ago when he attended the University of Arizona studying pre-med. He said he took on too much school work too early thinking he could handle it then realized he could not. He later dropped out because he said he did not have the grades to stay in and enlisted in the military. Near the end of his active duty, he decided to go back to school because it was a lifetime goal for him to get his degree.

“When I came back to college, I wanted to do engineering,” Nelson said. “I just realized probably the chemistry [course] was over my head…I realized that I was into social issues and cared about social issues and economics was a good blend of my mathematics skills.”

With Nelson being interested in social issues and politics, he said, he plans to either work for the state or become a teacher with economics.

Nelson said he chose Sac State after active duty because the university is as good as anything else as far as getting an education. He said he transferred to Sac State in the middle of the pandemic and is doing well rising up to the challenge.

Outside the classroom one of the challenges that Nelson said he faces is overcoming alcoholism having grown up on a reservation as a child in poverty and joining the military where there was a “drinking culture,” Nelson said it is difficult to maintain his sobriety.

“You would’ve thought that I [could] outgrow it,” Nelson said. “I would have outgrown it. But, I really haven’t.”