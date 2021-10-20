Football team’s historic win over Montana, Pi Kappa Phi president vigil and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Podcast editor Mack Ervin III has the recap for the biggest stories through week eight of the semester on another episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

This week’s major highlights include the candlelight vigil service for Pi Kappa Phi president Aaron Cabral, a preview of “The Rocky Horror Show,” a historic win for Sac State’s football team and the return of our variety podcast Buzzed.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

