Football team blows out Northern Arizona, “Rocky Horror” actor injured and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Podcast editor Mack Ervin III has the recap of the biggest stories over the weekend on the newest edition of The State Hornet Podcast.

This week’s major highlights include the forced cancellation of a showing of “The Rocky Horror Show,” the football team’s blowout win against Northern Arizona, a new vaccine mandate for home football games and playoff updates for both men’s and women’s soccer.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State ‘Rocky Horror’ performance canceled Thursday after actor injured in car accident

Sac State football routs Northern Arizona in 44-0 blowout victory

Sac State students react to updated vaccination policy upon homecoming football game

Sac State women’s soccer suffers heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Northern Arizona

Hornets men’s soccer fall 3-0 to UCSB, Big West playoff hopes dwindle