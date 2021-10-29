Does shutout win over Northern Arizona make the Hornets championship contenders? : 4TH AND GOAL

Photo of Sac State sophomore running back Marcus Fulcher (9) taken by Ayaana Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Alex Muegge & Mercy Sosa

On the newest episode of “4th and Goal,” podcast editor Mack Ervin III and football beat writer Brandon Bailey break down the dominant Sacramento State football team performance against Northern Arizona and where it leaves them with four games remaining.

With the team moving up the the latest Football Championship Subdivision polls, will this performance help propel them into contention for another Big Sky title and playoff berth?





