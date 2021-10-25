FAQ: What you should know about Sac State’s Anti-Racism and Inclusive Plan

The Anti-Racism and Inclusive Plan comes after recent racism on campus, the 324 paged plan aims to recommend steps for Sac State to take and help address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. Elvia Ramirez voiced concerns over the plan, that it was rushed and is currently just sitting there. Canva Graphic by Shelby Tolly.

Over the summer, Sacramento State released their 324 page Anti-Racism and Inclusive Plan which includes recommendations for the university’s new proposed anti-racism policy. More specifically, the plan’s recommendations center on improving campus climate at Sac State, says Elvia Ramirez, who served as one of four planning fellows for the plan.

The State Hornet compiled details about the plan and what it means for Sac State.

Question: When did Sac State create the plan?

Answer: The assembling of the plan began in October 2020, according to a mass email sent to students. However, the actual meetings and writing for the plan didn’t begin until May 2020 according to Melinda Wilson Ramey, the interim vice president of inclusive excellence.

The plan was later finalized in June 2021, taking 8 months to finish.

Q: What and when is the anti-racism convocation?

A: This semester’s anti-racism convocation, which was originally set for Sept. 29, 2021 but postponed to Feb. 22, 2022, is a public event to learn about the plan. The convocation was postponed so the new vice president of inclusive excellence, Mia Settles-Tidwell, has time to “imprint her vision’ according to an email sent by President Robert Nelsen.

The current interim vice president of inclusive excellence, Melinda Wilson-Ramey, says she will return to her previous position as Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

Q: What does the plan include?

A: The plan includes background information of the plan and recommendations. One of them being events and issues that led up to the creation of the Anti-Racism Planning Group (APG).

In the plan, many people, including faculty and students voiced their concerns anonymously.

For example, one of the anonymous surveyees, who identifies as a young woman of color, said she felt discriminated against as a new staff member since people would ignore her ideas and be heavily criticized. But if a male counterpart said the same thing or something similar, he would receive praise for it, she said.

“I have never felt encouraged to share aspects of my personal identities as part of the campus community,” she wrote.

Q: How many people worked on the plan?

A: There were over 89 participants. The participants included students, professors, and the former vice president for Inclusive Excellence, Diana Tate Vermeire, before she left the university in May.

However, by May 2021, there were only 78 participants according to the plan. Reasons for leaving the planning committee were varied, but included leaving Sac State, the inability to fulfill the time commitment and “individuals feeling as if they could not meaningfully contribute” according to the plan.

Sac State also had five planning fellows who led the plan. The five included former assistant professor Bernard Brown, graduate student Nicole Deutsch, environment studies major Jasmine Owens, cellular biology alumna Ting-Hui Wu and Chicanx Studies professor Elvia Ramirez.

“We took the kind of work [the action planning groups] created or anything that they wanted to add to the plan and, in the end, the planning fellows were in charge of drafting the document,” Owens said. “We were like the bridge between the Division of Inclusive Excellence, the president’s cabinet and then everybody on the APG’s.”

Environmental studies major Jasmine Owens’ role in the anti-racism initiative included supporting all the appointed planning groups in any way they needed.

While Owens said she was thankful to work on and develop the plan, she is unsure if Sac State’s goal is to be anti-racist.

“It’s very hard because being anti-racist is not just framework. It’s an attitude, it’s damn near a belief, and I feel like Sacramento State is getting performative in a lot of different ways,” Owens said. “…They like to use the tagline that we’re the most diverse campus west of the Mississippi [River], and they say ‘Oh, we made an anti-racism plan,’ but to truly be anti-racist, that takes hard work, that takes changing curriculum, that takes zero tolerance for the racism that everybody, a lot of students and staff [receive].”

Q: What did planning fellows think about the plan?

A: After spending months on the anti-racism and inclusive plan, Ramirez and Owens collected their thoughts on the end result of the university’s summer efforts.

“[There] was one common concern, echoed by many folks last semester, that it did feel rushed,” said Ramirez, who is not involved in the planning process this semester. “To me, it’s kind of just sitting there.”

While people did feel the plan was rushed, Ramirez said she does not mind the postponement of the convocation because it gives the people working on the anti-racism plan “a little bit more breathing room.”

As Sac State awaits the convocation in February, Owens says anti-racism deserves the university’s full attention and energy.

“There’s a lot of other things going on, but I feel like if you’re choosing to create something to take a charge with anti-racism, it deserves and demands full attention and deserves space,” Owens said. “I feel like Sacramento State did not give the appropriate space for what we were trying to do.”