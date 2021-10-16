Sac State fraternity holds vigil for chapter president

Aaron Cabral died Monday in his Sacramento apartment

Isabelle Juarez

Current and former members of Pi Kappa Phi pose in front of a screen projecting Cabral’s photo Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fraternity held a candlelight vigil where members spoke about their memories with Cabral.

Isabelle Juarez, newsletter editor
October 16, 2021

Content warning: This story includes mentions of suicide.

Sacramento State’s University Ballroom was dimmed, the only light coming from the screen projecting 22-year-old Aaron Cabral’s photo. Members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity  occasionally looked up at his photo, only to quickly turn away with tears in their eyes.

Cabral was found dead in his Sacramento apartment Monday after taking his own life, according to a GoFundMe page created by Cabral’s girlfriend Natalie Graham.

Pi Kappa Phi, the fraternity Cabral served as chapter president for, hosted a vigil for Cabral on Thursday. Cabral joined the fraternity in fall 2018 and served in various positions before becoming president in spring 2021. 

Flowers placed by members of Sacramento State’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity sit in front of the chapter’s letter in the University Union Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fraternity honored the chapter president who took his own life on Monday. (Isabelle Juarez)

During the vigil Graham spoke about Cabral’s struggles with mental health. 

“Coming back to school after one year of COVID really took it out of him,” Graham said. “He was a hard worker, he was president of Pi Kappa Phi and worked full time. He worked himself too hard.”

While being a student and the chapter president, Cabral was also a supervisor at Gunther’s Ice Cream in Sacramento. 

The event brought over a hundred people, including current and graduated Pi Kappa Phi members and others in the Sac State community. During the vigil members of the fraternity spoke about their favorite memories with Cabral and what he meant to their organization.

“We’re still one family at Sac State,” said Tyler Davis, Pi Kappa Phi’s Standards Board Chairman. “I’m going to try to do my best to pass the torch and teach his ways.”

Many of those involved in Greek life attended the vigil, including sorority and other fraternity members. Those who spoke emphasized the importance of mental health and asking for support.

As new members join the fraternity, they are assigned ‘bigs’ or older members who become role models throughout their time in college. Franklin Nguyen, Cabral’s ‘big,’ also spoke at the vigil. 

“If you know Aaron, you know he’d tease us for crying right now,” Nguyen said. “Although he wasn’t the most comforting, it would be so comforting to hear that again.”

Gil Villarreal, Pi Kappa Phi’s advisor, took to the podium to encourage fraternity members to reach out for help when struggling with mental health. 

“I’d much rather receive a call saying that they were bad,” Villarreal said. “That they broke curfew, that they had alcohol.”

The family of Cabral is asking for donations to the GoFundMe in order to pay for the funeral and are planning to donate any surplus funds to suicide prevention. 

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Students can also contact Student Health and Counseling Services to schedule an appointment for mental health counseling at 916-278-6461.

