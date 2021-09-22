Police chief interview, BSU and LGBTQ+ welcome events and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On a new edition of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the biggest stories produced by The State Hornet during the fourth week of classes.

This week’s major highlights include a sit down interview with new police chief Chet Madison Jr., what the Sac State community thinks of and expects from Madison Jr. and the police department, welcome back events hosted by Black Student Union and the PRIDE Center, and the new exhibit in the University Union highlighting the ASI Children’s Center.



Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. responds to anti-racism, police brutality

Sac State community shares thoughts, expectations for campus police and new chief

‘Welcome Black’ returns to Sac State campus for first time since quarantine

Sac State PRIDE spotlights community partnerships at annual event

Artwork from ASI Children’s Center displayed in Sac State Union