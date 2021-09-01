COVID-19 guidelines and new police chief named: STATE HORNET PODCAST
September 1, 2021
On the first edition of this semester’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the biggest news stories The State Hornet covered over the summer break and wishes everyone a happy first week of classes!
Major stories include Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen’s fall address going over COVID-19 protocols and guidelines and the naming of a new Sac State police chief.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State President Robert Nelsen updates campus on COVID-19 protocols as fall semester approaches
Sac State and CSU to require COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2021, regardless of FDA approval
FAQ: Everything you need to know about Sac State’s return to campus in fall 2021
Sacramento County chief deputy named Sac State police chief
3 Sac State Chief of Police candidates selected, speak at town halls
View our comment policy here.