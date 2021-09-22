OPINION: Trading for Ben Simmons would set the Sacramento Kings backward

A lot can happen in 15 years.

Over the past decade and a half, we’ve had four presidents, the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even a pandemic. The world moves fast. Everything you thought couldn’t happen one day can,—except the NBA playoffs in Sacramento.

The last time the Sacramento Kings were in the playoffs, instead of writing columns like this, I was a 5-year-old boy filling out coloring books at my local Denny’s—much simpler times.

Despite this, Kings fans not being able to taste the postseason have had a lot to look forward to as of late.

The De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton duo is already one of the best young backcourts in the league.

Richaun Holmes returned to the team with a new deal, and Harrison Barnes is still one of the better veteran three and D-wings in the league. The Kings even drafted Davion Mitchell fresh off an NCAA championship with the Baylor Bears. Say what you want, the Kings have a good mix of talent.

But in the end Kings fans are tired of having potential, they want to be viable.

Seasons like last year from De’Aaron Fox where he put up 25.2 ppg and 7.2 assists will all be for nothing if the team can’t get to the bigger stage.

This kind of thinking has been a trigger for many to speculate about the Kings making a big move to bolster their playoff aspirations with Ben Simmons being a prime target.

The way it’s looking, it’s inevitable for Simmons to finds his way out of Philly. It’s just a matter of where and when.

Will it be Sacramento before the end of training camp? I sure hope not. I hope not ever.

There are many reports from local beat reporters that have said the Kings are out on the Simmons sweepstakes, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for the franchise.

For the record I am not a Kings fan, so take that potential bias accordingly. However, I do live in Sacramento and have been close to the area my entire life. I sincerely empathize with this fan base and wish them the best.

Don’t get me wrong;, I believe there is a lot of upside for Simmons in the right situation.

Simmons did get a ton of fallout for his postseason performance when he averaged just 11.9 ppg and shot 34% from the free throw line.

I understood the criticism Simmons got last year. But, I don’t think we should at all be surprised by the player he became during his time in Philadelphia.

The 76ers roster was never suited for the skill set of Simmons.

Simmons is a 6 feet, 10 inches athletic specimen with undeniable vision in the open court. I get it, he didn’t score a lot and still doesn’t have a consistent jumpshot, but Simmons does virtually everything else at an elite level. During the 2021 playoffs, he averaged 7.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and played incredible perimeter defense.

He is just in a situation that isn’t compatible with what he does best. Though Joel Embiid can space the floor with his shooting, he is best down low by the basket—where Simmons wants to operate the most.

If Simmons was somewhere with a roster that enabled him to run the fast break and take advantage of his tools instead of playing second fiddle to the best big in basketball in a half-court setting, we would see an amazing player. If you need an example of what I’m talking about, look no further than the most recent NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

I know what you are thinking. Why did you just rant and rave about Simmons if you don’t want the Kings to trade for him?

Well, considering what Sacramento would have to send back to even think about landing Simmons, it would not be a roster constructed for what Simmons needs.

Beat writers have reported that the 76ers want either Haliburton or Fox in any deal for Simmons. Assuming that the Kings would even consider including one of those guards, they’re also likely to throw in Harrison Barnes or Buddy Hield for the matching salaries and return value to work in the trade.

This is all to say if Simmons ends up in a Sacramento Kings uniform, he will be surrounded with nothing that will fit his game which is the only reason why his run with Philly ended so soon in the first place.

If you’re trading for anyone, there needs to be a road map for how the player fits the roster construction and that is especially the case with Simmons. Due to his offensive limitations and given the way the Kings likely personnel after the trade, I just don’t see a fit.

Though Simmons has the defensive tangibles that would greatly improve a Kings team who had a bottom three defensive ranking, the offensive chemistry just wouldn’t be there assuming they depart with even one their primary scorers in Haliburton or Fox.

Basketball is about a bucket. To survive in this league, you need some form of a half-court offense and Ben Simmons is just not a half-court player. Having said that, it is essential to surround him with as many players that are of that caliber, and sacrificing any of them in a trade will lead to nothing but stagnation on offense.

If we have learned anything from Simmons’ tenure as a Sixer, it’s that he is playing the wrong position with the wrong unit for his skill set. Simmons’ up-tempo and physical play-style doesn’t fit in the mold of a traditional 3-level scorer. Simmons honestly isn’t even a 2-level scorer.

Therefore, you need to surround him with as much perimeter offensive play-making as possible. I get letting go of Hield and maybe Harrison Barnes as well, but giving up Fox or Haliburton would be absolutely ridiculous and automatically makes the trade redundant.

Given what pieces would be left, I don’t think there would be enough for the offense to hold up and alleviate pressure from Simmons to be a go-to scorer on the Kings.

I get it Kings fans, you want to make the playoffs. I’m rooting for you, but making a drastic move to improve a decent roster is extremely dangerous.

Just ride out this year with what you have. Another year of Haliburton and Fox together. Marvin Bagley III is in a contract year. The vets are back. We’ll see what happens.

This core making a play-in game is a viable option, and that’s what you want to be, right? Just viable for once.

I just hope it won’t take another 15 years.