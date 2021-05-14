It’s almost finals week, here’s this semester’s final news podcast: STATE HORNET PODCAST
May 14, 2021
In the final news podcast of the Spring 2021 semester, graduating podcast editor Cee talks this week in State Hornet content and the passing of the torch to incoming podcast editors Mack Ervin III and Rose Vega.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State ASI approves addition of social justice scholarship
6 Songs To Quit Your Job To: Khalil’s Virtual Venue
Does ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ending mean an MCU ‘reboot’?
Unforgettable – The Year 2020: A State Hornet Podcast Special
