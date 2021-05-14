It’s almost finals week, here’s this semester’s final news podcast: STATE HORNET PODCAST

It%E2%80%99s+almost+finals+week%2C+here%E2%80%99s+this+semester%E2%80%99s+final+news+podcast%3A+STATE+HORNET+PODCAST

Rahul Lal

Cee Pierce
May 14, 2021

In the final news podcast of the Spring 2021 semester, graduating podcast editor Cee talks this week in State Hornet content and the passing of the torch to incoming podcast editors Mack Ervin III and Rose Vega.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State ASI approves addition of social justice scholarship

Best of Sac State 2021

6 Songs To Quit Your Job To: Khalil’s Virtual Venue

Does ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ending mean an MCU ‘reboot’?

Unforgettable – The Year 2020: A State Hornet Podcast Special