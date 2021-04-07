STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT: Passion Bailey’s love and support of reading
April 7, 2021
On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, deputy arts & entertainment editor Chanelle Muerong sits down with Passion Bailey, the co-owner of the Hidden Gems thrift and bookstore featured in a February State Hornet article, to discuss Bailey’s lifelong love of reading, programs to encourage reading and literacy among Sacramento youth and her plans and hopes for the future of her business and community.
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
