Racial slurs in talent show chat unconnected to university, says investigation

Sacramento State’s investigation into the racial slurs in the Zoom chat by participants of UNIQUE’s talent show on Thursday were not local users or connected to the University.

Sacramento State’s investigation into the racial slurs made by users in the Zoom chat of UNIQUE Programs’ talent show indicated they were not local users according to Brian Blomster, director of news and communications.

Blomster said he was told by Mark Hendricks, Sac State’s interim vice president and chief information officer of information resources and technology, that the users could not be associated with the university.

Hendricks said since the link to the talent show was public, it could be used by anyone that obtained the link and allowed users to join the meeting anonymously. The Zoom participants that posted the racial slurs went by the usernames “David Winley” and “Mike Nicholas.”

RELATED: Sac State talent show interrupted by racist comments

The racist comments were made as the judges were on the brink of deciding a winner, according to judge for the talent show and environmental studies major Jasmine Owens.

Owens said it was the comment made about the death of George Floyd that upset her even more than the first comment that included the use of anti-Black slurs.

Story continues below photo.

“It wasn’t even the first comment, I feel like I hear that all the time, but to hear that about George Floyd, that really hit something deep in me,” Owens said.

A few participants in the event left the talent show once they saw the racial slurs in the chat.

Owens said at the least she wanted the comments to be acknowledged by UNIQUE at the end of the talent show for the people remaining in the Zoom event.

“When something like that happens, especially if it causes a certain number of people to leave the show, it needs to be acknowledged,” Owens said. “That’s insulting a lot of people.”

Owens said she wants there to be a conversation about how actions like this can be addressed and what steps need to be taken in order to prevent situations like this in the future.

Activities coordinator for Sac State’s Black Student Union and child development major Kameya Turner said more needs to be done about racism at Sac State.

“What I’ve noticed when it comes to these incidents there’s not really a valid response or action being taken, we’re allowing this to become normal,” Turner said.

“ What I’ve noticed when it comes to these incidents there’s not really a valid response or action being taken, we’re allowing this to become normal,” — Kameya Turner

Turner said that Sac State is beginning to become desensitized toward the issues its Black students face.

“I know it’s going to take a minute for the campus to be anti-racist, but what are we doing in the meantime?” Turner asked.

Hakeem Croom, programs coordinator for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at Sac State, described the Zoom incident as an example of re-traumatization.

“It’s peeling back scabs and wounds that we already have, we’re literally coming off of the econ[omics] professor situation, and then we have stuff going on in the theatre department with the ‘BE FREE MOVEMENT’ and it’s just re-aggravating and causing hurt and harm,” Croom said.

In May 2020, Sac State economics professor Tim Ford and his wife Crystal Ford went viral for a video of Crystal Ford saying racial slurs targeted toward their neighbors. Members of the Sac State theatre and dance department have set up “BE FREE” meetings for students and alumni to share their stories of systemic racism from professors in the theatre and dance department.

RELATED: Sac State professor seen in viral video where wife uses racial slur against neighbors

Croom said that there is a lot that needs to be done by the faculty to create an inclusive and equitable environment for Black students, and that Sac State is several years away from getting to where they need to be.

Croom also said that people often assume that faculty and staff at Sac State have a certain level of understanding and compassion towards issues of racism, but that many of them do not.

“They’re just people with Ph.D.s that are smart, they don’t know how to empathize or know what a microaggression looks like,” Crooms said. “There’s thousands of people in faculty and staff with varying levels of knowledge in this area and so now we have to work to bring everybody to a shared understanding of what diversity is, what inclusion is and what anti-racism is.”

Owens said she felt like the coordinators of the event should have addressed the comments in the chat when they noticed it, but instead it felt like it was swept under the rug.

After the talent show, Owens said that in the UNIQUE group chat attendees talked about the racist comments, but according to Owen a few of her peers felt like they shouldn’t give any attention to the situation or pay the comments any mind.

“We don’t have to give energy to our oppressors but the discriminated deserve the ability to hold accountability,” Owens said. “This just isn’t sitting right with me.”