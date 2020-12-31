Sac State men’s basketball fails to bring back win against St. Mary’s

Sacramento State’s Bryce Fowler (23) attempts a jump shot over St. Mary’s Kyle Bowen (14) during the first half of the non-conference game at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Fowler had 10 points in the game.

After 25 days without a game, the Sacramento State men’s basketball team lost their non- conference game against Saint Mary’s College 63-45 on Wednesday.

Sac State shot 32% from the field, while St. Mary’s shot 44.4%. At halftime, St. Mary’s was up 36-22. Senior forward Ethan Esposito was the high scorer with 16 points and five rebounds. Next was senior guard and forward Bryce Fowler with 10 points and junior guard Deshaun Highler with eight points.

This was Sac State’s first loss this season, bringing their overall standing to 3-1. Sac State will be back at home Sunday with an added game against Fresno Pacific University at 12:05 p.m.