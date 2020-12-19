VIDEO: Sacramento protest through the eyes of a Black Trump supporter
Following along during third week of “Stop the Steal” protest
December 19, 2020
The State Hornet followed Sacramento native Julius Giles, a Black supporter of President Donald Trump, during the “Stop the Steal” protests that occurred at California’s State Capitol Nov. 21. The State Hornet spoke with Giles on Nov. 20, before the protest, about his beliefs and thoughts behind supporting President Donald Trump.
Additional reporting by Ian Ratliff
View our comment policy here.