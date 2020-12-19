VIDEO: Sacramento protest through the eyes of a Black Trump supporter

Following along during third week of “Stop the Steal” protest

Sara Nevis

Sara Nevis, Multimedia Editor
December 19, 2020

The State Hornet followed Sacramento native Julius Giles, a Black supporter of President Donald Trump, during the “Stop the Steal” protests that occurred at California’s State Capitol Nov. 21. The State Hornet spoke with Giles on Nov. 20, before the protest, about his beliefs and thoughts behind supporting President Donald Trump.

Additional reporting by Ian Ratliff