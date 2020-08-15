The student news site of Sacramento State University

Test

August 15, 2020

A State Hornet
Year in Innovation

Podcasts

The State Hornet’s video production grew exponentially this year, culminating this spring in the debut of a biweekly YouTube broadcast. The show combines anchors’ news updates with the best of the week’s video packages. After launching a studio set up in the State Hornet newsroom, we successfully transitioned to remote production amid the pandemic.

dj-beaver-discography-header

Our Podcasts

<b>Podcast Editor</b><br /> Robbie Pierce<br /> editor@statehornet.com

State Hornet News

Hosted by Robbie Pierce
An all new way to get State Hornet news coverage

Shaun Holkko

State Hornet Sports

Hosted by Shaun Holkko
Sports updates, interviews and more.

Graphic courtesy of Angel Casillas

Double Coverage

Hosted by Mack Ervin III and Shaun Holkko
Sports takes with Mack and Shaun

new jawn logo

Shiavon's Jawn

Hosted by Shiavon Chatman
An indescribable, but memorable entity

Coronavirus Update Briefs Podcast

Coronavirus Briefs

Hosted by Robbie Pierce
Bite-sized updates on the global pandemic

Graphic made using Canva, Picrew

Brooke's UhlenBOPS

Hosted by Brooke Uhlenhop
Taylor Swift.

Video and Broadcast

The State Hornet’s video production grew exponentially this year, culminating this spring in the debut of a biweekly YouTube broadcast. The show combines anchors’ news updates with the best of the week’s video packages. After launching a studio set up in the State Hornet newsroom, we successfully transitioned to remote production amid the pandemic.

Sac State YouTuber finds hidden treasures in Sacramento rivers

Award-winning feature video about a Sac State business major who dives in local lakes/rivers to recover lost treasures.

VIDEO: Hornets salvage series against Santa Clara with split

New equipment and our focus on video production and broadcast allowed for our staff to gain experience doing on-camera interviews, as shown in this video recapping a 4 game series split in baseball against Santa Clara University.

OPINION: Our favorite albums of 2019

Gee I hope someone notices that this is filler text. Herky, if you're reading this, we're sorry. The State Hornet failed you because we didn't realize we had filler text. Won't happen again. Stingy promise.

STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State professor seen in viral racial slur video, limited nursing student spots and more

During the spring 2020 semester, we introduced a broadcast program for the first time in State Hornet history. This is the final broadcast we produced during the semester, an example of how we were able to grow and adapt the format, talent and technology behind the broadcasts.

Newsletters

Following the elimination of our print product, we wanted a way to concisely present a selection of our content to our audience on a regular basis, delivered straight to their inbox. We redesigned our existing weekly summary newsletter and three weekly segments, including news, sports and arts & entertainment/opinion.

Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

We made sure our coverage was reflective of the diversity of our community. We introduced a Diversity and Inclusion reporting beat in the news section and urged all of our staffers to consider a wider range of faces and voices throughout coverage. This imperative has yielded a range of multimedia stories about communities and athletes of color, Sacramento State’s Dreamer constituency, gender equity, LGBTQ+ students and leaders. We featured figures whose faces and voices have not historically and consistently been included in our publication and media outlets in our area.

‘Nothing in my life is secure’: Sac State DACA recipients speak out

Gee, I'd sure hate if this placeholder text made it into the final product. I hope someone catches this.

Como inmigrantes indocumentados pueden recibir asistencia financiera en California

Gee, I'd sure hate if this placeholder text made it into the final product. I hope someone catches this.

‘It’s called a deadname for a reason’: Sac State LGBTQ+ students on importance of preferred names

Gee, I'd sure hate if this placeholder text made it into the final product. I hope someone catches this.

‘Every team I’ve played on, I’ve been the only African-American player’

Gee, I'd sure hate if this placeholder text made it into the final product. I hope someone catches this.

Coronavirus Coverage

'Cause this is filler, filler night
And no one's gonna save you from the beast about to strike
You know it's filler, filler night
You're fighting for your life inside a killer, filler tonight

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

The State Hornet • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in