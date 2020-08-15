Leave a Comment
Test
August 15, 2020
A State Hornet
Year in Innovation
Podcasts
The State Hornet’s video production grew exponentially this year, culminating this spring in the debut of a biweekly YouTube broadcast. The show combines anchors’ news updates with the best of the week’s video packages. After launching a studio set up in the State Hornet newsroom, we successfully transitioned to remote production amid the pandemic.
Our Podcasts
State Hornet News
Hosted by Robbie Pierce
An all new way to get State Hornet news coverage
State Hornet Sports
Hosted by Shaun Holkko
Sports updates, interviews and more.
Double Coverage
Hosted by Mack Ervin III and Shaun Holkko
Sports takes with Mack and Shaun
Shiavon's Jawn
Hosted by Shiavon Chatman
An indescribable, but memorable entity
Coronavirus Briefs
Hosted by Robbie Pierce
Bite-sized updates on the global pandemic
Brooke's UhlenBOPS
Hosted by Brooke Uhlenhop
Taylor Swift.
Video and Broadcast
Award-winning feature video about a Sac State business major who dives in local lakes/rivers to recover lost treasures.
New equipment and our focus on video production and broadcast allowed for our staff to gain experience doing on-camera interviews, as shown in this video recapping a 4 game series split in baseball against Santa Clara University.
During the spring 2020 semester, we introduced a broadcast program for the first time in State Hornet history. This is the final broadcast we produced during the semester, an example of how we were able to grow and adapt the format, talent and technology behind the broadcasts.
Newsletters
Following the elimination of our print product, we wanted a way to concisely present a selection of our content to our audience on a regular basis, delivered straight to their inbox. We redesigned our existing weekly summary newsletter and three weekly segments, including news, sports and arts & entertainment/opinion.
Diversity and Inclusion Reporting
We made sure our coverage was reflective of the diversity of our community. We introduced a Diversity and Inclusion reporting beat in the news section and urged all of our staffers to consider a wider range of faces and voices throughout coverage. This imperative has yielded a range of multimedia stories about communities and athletes of color, Sacramento State’s Dreamer constituency, gender equity, LGBTQ+ students and leaders. We featured figures whose faces and voices have not historically and consistently been included in our publication and media outlets in our area.
Coronavirus Coverage
