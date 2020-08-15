We made sure our coverage was reflective of the diversity of our community. We introduced a Diversity and Inclusion reporting beat in the news section and urged all of our staffers to consider a wider range of faces and voices throughout coverage. This imperative has yielded a range of multimedia stories about communities and athletes of color, Sacramento State’s Dreamer constituency, gender equity, LGBTQ+ students and leaders. We featured figures whose faces and voices have not historically and consistently been included in our publication and media outlets in our area.