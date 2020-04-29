Sac State senior Taylor Lokey started doing hair on her mother for fun, but once she got to Sac State her friends would have her do their hair.

Then a friend of Lokey’s convinced her to make an Instagram page for her hair work.

“I’ve been flourishing ever since,” Lokey said.

Lokey’s company has blossomed from an Instagram page to a full website, High Voltage Hair Co., featuring a catalog of products for purchase, including virgin hair bundles, silk bonnets, velvet durags and hair pins featuring astronomical signs. Lokey is also working on creating her own edge control and mousse line.

Although the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down work for Lokey, it has increased her online sales.