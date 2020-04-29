Ivie Eboigbodin, a fourth year at Sac State, also promotes her hair work on her Instagram. She has been doing her sisters’ and friends’ hair for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve always enjoyed braiding and doing hair; it’s almost therapeutic for me,” Eboigbodin said.

Eboigbodin said Sacramento’s great hair culture comes from the amount of diversity in the area, with influence especially coming from the Bay Area.

Eboigbodin said her favorite part of doing hair is her clients’ reactions.

“It literally makes my heart happy to be able to do something for someone else that makes them feel good about themselves,” she said.