Quayonna Harris, a senior at Sac State majoring in communications, promotes her work on Instagram. She began doing hair in fifth grade, helping her father do her younger sisters’ hair.

As her skills progressed others started asking her to do their hair as well.

Harris fell in love with the craft as she got to college and began doing hair on the side to make cash while also being a basketball player. Once her basketball career ended, she began doing hair full time.

“I enjoy making people look and feel beautiful,” Harris said. “Also, I love expressing all the creativity invented by the African-American culture.”