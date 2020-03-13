Sac State ASI president, vice president resign

Jennifer Gross and Christian Miguel Landaverde after hearing the results of the Associated Students, Inc. elections on April 10, 2019, at the elections party. On Friday March 13, 2020 ASI announced that both Landaverde and Gross had resigned effective immediately citing personal reasons.

Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc. president and executive vice president have stepped down from their positions, according to a press release from ASI.

ASI President Christian Miguel Landaverde and ASI Executive Vice President Jennifer Gross resigned effective immediately, citing personal reasons.

“While I have had a transformative experience with this organization, it is time that I part ways to pursue my own interests,” Landaverde said at an ASI board meeting Wednesday.

Both Landaverde and Gross were elected for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Vice President of Finance Denisse Garcia will serve as ASI president for the remainder of the semester. Vice Chair of the ASI Board of Directors Donna Walters will serve as interim executive vice president, the release said.

Garcia said ASI’s priorities are student concerns and student well-being in the midst of the coronavirus concerns.

“We’re working very hard trying to make sure students are safe and comfortable and that their education is continuing,” Garcia said.

This is a developing story, updates to follow.