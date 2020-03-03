IN THE EAT OF THE MOMENT: Going to Disneyland soon? Try these 10 Treats!

Before your Disneyland trip, it’s important to know that you’re going to spend a lot of the money on food. That’s why it’s helpful to identify what you really want to try so you can avoid wasting your money on things that don’t live up to your expectations. If you happen to be taking a trip to Disneyland soon, see my list of must-have eats below. Not only will it save you money, your stomach won’t regret it.

*Please note that this list is in no specific order

The Tropical Hideaway | Price: Varies | Location: Frontierland

Nestled in between the Jungle Cruise and the Tiki Room in Frontierland, this bazaar type establishment is serving up eats and treats such as the Loaded Mango Dole Whip and lumpia. If you choose to venture here, I definitely recommend the Dole Whip as a refreshment paired with the pork lumpia.

I also tried the beef bao bun which, in my opinion, was delicious but the texture felt almost like grainy bread which might be unsavory to some.

Mickey beignets from the Mint Julep Bar | Price: $4.99-$8.49 | Location: New Orleans Square

Located at the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square, the Mickey-shaped beignets are a good treat for anytime in the day. I was a huge proponent for the Jazz Kitchen beignets over these ones but the taste is fairly similar, and unlike Jazz Kitchen’s, these beignets didn’t leave me with a huge stomach ache because they’re lighter on the grease.

Churro from Disneyland Park | Price: $4.75-$5.75 | Location: Varies

The churro has been a staple at Disneyland for as long as I can remember. They’re sold at various locations around Disneyland, California Adventure and Downtown Disney. The sugary treat is freshly baked and ready for you to enjoy when you’re craving a quick snack. My recommendation is that you purchase your churros at Disneyland because they tend to be more fresh and have a more of a quality taste than anywhere else.

Corn Dog From Little Red Wagon | Price: $9.79 | Location: Main Street, Disneyland

This fixture on Main Street, U.S.A will keep you coming back for more as long as you visit Disneyland. The best way to describe it is a hot dog surrounded by a deep fried breading of goodness. Once you taste this, you’ll never go back to those corn dogs in the frozen section of your grocery store.

Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait at Adorable Snowman’s Frosted Treats | Price: $6.49 | Location: California Adventure

Perfect for that hot Southern California sun, this refreshing treat features the right amount of lemon ice cream combined with blue raspberry shaved ice that’ll get your taste buds popping when the heat starts beaming on your face midday. Did I mention that it comes with a cherry on top?

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel from Troubadour Tavern | Price: $10.49 | Location: Disneyland

If you like pretzels, this savory treat is the one for you. Warm and salted with a side of cheese, this pretzel ranks number one on my pretzel list. Just make a note, you can only purchase it when Mickey’s Magical Map is showing at the Fantasyland Theater so be sure to check the show times.

Cheddar Garlic Bagel Twist from Maurice’s Treats | Price: $5.29 | Location: Disneyland

Just imagine melted cheddar with a hint of garlic. This item can be eaten at any time in the day and also conveniently comes fresh and hot out of the oven. You’ll be back for this one, trust me.

Salt and Straw Ice Cream | Price: Varies | Location: Downtown Disney District

This ice cream is to die for! Salt and Straw in Downtown Disney is the Oregon based company’s first location in Orange County and it’s never short on business. You can often find the line wrapping around the outside of the building. Besides classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and Rocky Road, Salt and Straw offers permanent vegan flavors such as Strawberry and Coconut Sherbet, Freckled Mint TCHO-colate Chip and Dandelion Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies & Cream. You definitely have to stop here once during your trip. Or maybe twice?

Mickey Rice Krispy Treat with M&M’s and Chocolate Drizzle | Price: $5.99 | Location: Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Disneyland

If you like sugar (who doesn’t) you’ll have no problem finishing this one in 5 minutes. One bite is like going to chocolate heaven.

Goofy’s Kitchen | Price: $35-59.99 per person | Location: Disneyland Hotel

Disregard the price, this is absolutely the best table-service restaurant at Disneyland Resort. This buffet style restaurant offers brunch, lunch, dinner and a character-dining experience you won’t find in the parks. Sit down and enjoy the smile on any kids’ faces when they get to eat mac & cheese at 7 a.m. and you’re being served eggs benedict with a side of all the bacon you can eat. This place has everything! P.S. try the french toast sticks!