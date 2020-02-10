OPINION: The Sacramento Kings are the perfect example of a failed rebuild

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 1? Send Email Cancel

Last April, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the Sacramento Kings. The team had just finished in ninth place of the Western Conference.

Fast forward to February of this year, and the Kings look like they’re on their last leg.

Many expected an improvement from their surprising 39-43 record, but their play has been a sharp regression from where they were this time last year.

Following their promising season, the Kings made every questionable move possible.

They started by firing head coach Dave Joeger, who previously led the Grizzlies to three straight playoff appearances and replaced him with Luke Walton, who led the Lakers to a 98-148 record in his three seasons as head coach. Makes perfect sense to me.

In combination with the hiring of Walton, they failed to sign major free agents to bolster their young roster. In order for the Kings’ rebuild to be successful, they have to find a way to surround their young talent with impactful veterans that can leave a mark.

Sacramento has failed to improve their roster. The team infamously traded the only star they had, DeMarcus Cousins, with Buddy Hield 3 years ago. Hield is seemingly regressing rather than progressing .

The Kings selected De’Aaron Fox as the fifth pick in the 2017 draft and his game has left much to be desired after he was compared to John Wall.

European sensation Bogdan Bogdanovic has consistently played better than Hield but continues to be looked over. And Marvin Bagley III just can’t stay healthy long enough to be an on-court impact.

For goodness sake, the last time the Kings made a good free agent signing was 1998. The player they signed was Vlade Divac, their current general manager

All of these things combined with the incompetence of both Divac and Walton has doomed the Kings beyond repair this season.

In order to rebound, the Kings need structure and leadership to lead the way, and their current front office is incapable of doing so.

It’s time for Divac to pack his bags and leave Sacramento. While he’s at it, he can take Walton along with him.