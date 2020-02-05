The Iowa caucus fiasco: Sac State professors explain
Results delayed due to technical difficulties
Rahul Lal, Gavin Rock, and Kelly Kiernan
February 5, 2020
The 2020 election cycle kicked off with the Iowa caucus Monday.
Instead of receiving timely results, Iowans found themselves in a debacle.
Sac State students and faculty weigh in on the events of the caucus.
