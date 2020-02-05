The Iowa caucus fiasco: Sac State professors explain

Results delayed due to technical difficulties

Rahul Lal, Gavin Rock, and Kelly Kiernan

Gavin Rock and Mercy Sosa
February 5, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 2020 election cycle kicked off with the Iowa caucus Monday. 

Instead of receiving timely results, Iowans found themselves in a debacle.

Sac State students and faculty weigh in on the events of the caucus.

 