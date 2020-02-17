Sac State crime map for the week of Feb. 8

CRIME MAP: 5 hit-and-runs, reports of vandalism and thefts across campus

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

During the week of Feb. 8, 12 crimes were logged in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log, including four instances of vandalism and five hit-and-runs.

Additionally, three reports of theft remain open cases.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure III

Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 6:51 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred sometime between Feb. 9 at 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 6:00 a.m.

Status: Case closed Feb. 10, 2020

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure III

Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020, at 9:03 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and Feb. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

Status: Case closed Feb. 10, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 11:06 a.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 6 around 7:20 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: McAuliffe Field Parking

Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 2:51 p.m.

Description: Report of several tools stolen. Occurred between Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m and Feb. 10 at 2:50 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Feb. 11, 2020 at 12:13 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Del Norte Hall

Reported on: Feb. 11, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 4:25 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Sequoia Hall

Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 2:32 p.m.

Description: Report of vandalism, black marker writing on a wall. Unknown time of occurrence.

Status: Case closed Feb. 12, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 7:33 p.m

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 7:48 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 11 between 4:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 1:17 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 7 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 13, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 2:27 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Feb. 12 at 5:00 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 5:30 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Desmond Hall

Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 4:29 p.m

Description: Report of vandalism to a door, scratched wood. Occurred between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

Status: Open Case