CRIME MAP: 5 hit-and-runs, reports of vandalism and thefts across campus
Sac State crime map for the week of Feb. 8
February 17, 2020
Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
During the week of Feb. 8, 12 crimes were logged in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log, including four instances of vandalism and five hit-and-runs.
Additionally, three reports of theft remain open cases.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure III
Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 6:51 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred sometime between Feb. 9 at 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 6:00 a.m.
Status: Case closed Feb. 10, 2020
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure III
Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020, at 9:03 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and Feb. 7 at 9:00 a.m.
Status: Case closed Feb. 10, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 11:06 a.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 6 around 7:20 a.m.
Status: Open Case
Report of Theft
Location: McAuliffe Field Parking
Reported on: Feb. 10, 2020 at 2:51 p.m.
Description: Report of several tools stolen. Occurred between Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m and Feb. 10 at 2:50 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Feb. 11, 2020 at 12:13 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Report of Theft
Location: Del Norte Hall
Reported on: Feb. 11, 2020 at 6:04 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 4:25 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Vandalism
Location: Sequoia Hall
Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 2:32 p.m.
Description: Report of vandalism, black marker writing on a wall. Unknown time of occurrence.
Status: Case closed Feb. 12, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure I
Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 7:33 p.m
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Feb. 12, 2020 at 7:48 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 11 between 4:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Status: Case Closed
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure V
Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 1:17 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 7 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 13, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Riverview Hall
Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 2:27 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Feb. 12 at 5:00 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 5:30 a.m.
Status: Open Case
Vandalism
Location: Desmond Hall
Reported on: Feb. 13, 2020 at 4:29 p.m
Description: Report of vandalism to a door, scratched wood. Occurred between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
Status: Open Case
