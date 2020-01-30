NEWS PODCAST: What’s up with Sac State’s School of Music?
January 30, 2020
This week on The State Hornet News Podcast, news editor Kendra Rivera-Molina sat down with music education major Ryan Datar to discuss the state of the music department here at Sacramento State.
An article published Tuesday by The State Hornet detailed an incident in which “The Sac State School of Music reassigned eight students to a different class section of Music 10B, a Survey of Music Literature class, one of whom was reassigned without their consent.”
Datar was in the class and weighed in on the sudden reassignment, the student community within the School of Music at Sac State, and his experiences both with other students and with faculty.
