Sac State to hold open forum concerning the next CSU chancellor

CSU Chancellor Timothy White hosts an open panel with the public at the CSU Long Beach on Thursday Jan. 21, 2016. White announced his retirement last month and Sac State will be hosting the first listening forum as part of the search for his replacement.

Courtesy of The Daily 49er

CSU Chancellor Timothy White hosts an open panel with the public at the CSU Long Beach on Thursday Jan. 21, 2016. White announced his retirement last month and Sac State will be hosting the first listening forum as part of the search for his replacement.

Courtesy of The Daily 49er

CSU Chancellor Timothy White hosts an open panel with the public at the CSU Long Beach on Thursday Jan. 21, 2016. White announced his retirement last month and Sac State will be hosting the first listening forum as part of the search for his replacement.

Courtesy of The Daily 49er

Courtesy of The Daily 49er

CSU Chancellor Timothy White hosts an open panel with the public at the CSU Long Beach on Thursday Jan. 21, 2016. White announced his retirement last month and Sac State will be hosting the first listening forum as part of the search for his replacement.

Jordan Silva-Benham
November 9, 2019

The California State University’s Office of the Chancellor will be hosting an open forum at Sacramento State on Tuesday in the University Union Ballroom from noon to 2 p.m. to begin their search for the next CSU chancellor.

Timothy P. White, who has served as the CSU chancellor since 2012, announced his plan to retire after the 2019-2020 school year last month.

The CSU plans to appoint a new chancellor in the Summer of 2020.

Tuesday’s listening forum will be the first of six across the CSU system, all of which will be livestreamed on the CSU’s webpage.

Mike Uhlenkamp, senior director of public affairs for the CSU Office of the Chancellor, said that he believes this to be the first time the office has held a system-wide listening tour.

Uhlenkamp said the office wants to get a “wide swatch of feedback from all stakeholders across the University.”

The forums will include members of the Board of Trustees Special Committee to Consider the Selection of the Chancellor as well as a Stakeholder Advisory Committee, which includes faculty members, student body presidents and university presidents from across the CSU system, according to a press release from the CSU. 

Michael D. Hendren of Sac State facilities management will be a member of the Stakeholder Advisory Committee representing CSU staff members.

Uhlenkamp said that there will be an opportunity for attendees to share feedback and that he encourages “interested students to attend.”

Students and community members who wish to attend the forum are encouraged to RSVP. 

In addition to the livestreams, the Office of the Chancellor is accepting feedback and nominations on its website.

