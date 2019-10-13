Sac State student pens tales of alien gladiators and honeybees

Corey Jones, a Sacramento State student double majoring in communication studies and geography, is currently working on his third novel, with a children’s book in copy and a board game in the planning phase.

Jones, 32, began writing at 18. His works include a children’s book of a bee learning to fly, a Christmas play about getting snowed in, a science fiction trilogy of alien gladiator tournaments called “Space Fighting” and a board game about monsters.

“When I was 18, I was excited to introduce new characters,” Jones said. “The biggest ideas I get are from dreams. I get a lot of my inspiration from the “Lord of the Rings” and J.R.R. Tolkien. It opened up new worlds to me, and that’s what I want to do with my writing.”

Like every writer, Jones has found that writing does not come without its challenges, both external and internal.

“It can get repetitive, a lot of people have already done certain things, even with “Space Fighting” you have to make up your own type of money, language for your characters and aliens you want to use. Like I made my own money it’s called Furwood and its crystallization payments based on your eye color,” Jones said. “Writing with dyslexia affects my word choices. Sometimes I choose the wrong word but my cousin knows the struggle. He is like my brother, my editor, the guy I bounce ideas off.”

Jones said he bases a lot of his characters on friends and family.

“The children’s book I wrote (‘Honey’s 1st Flight’) was inspired by my daughter that my ex and I lost,” Jones said. “The play that I wrote was a class assignment for Sierra College. It’s a Christmas play about my grandparents getting snowed in at a train station, called ‘Train Station Family.’”

Jones attended a children’s literature course at Sierra College, where he said he met a professor that helped him get in contact with Scholastic to publish “Honey’s 1st Flight.”

Jeremy Jones, a cousin of the writer, describes him as a loyal family member and friend.

Jones is also bouncing ideas off his cousin to brainstorm his first board game.

“The game is taking classic monsters and making them different types of stealth, it can be anything from a ninja vampire to a stealthy werewolf. I wanted to make a game that sells and horror is one of the top things people are into today. The idea came from playing a different game called ‘Villainous,’” Jones said. “Right now we are in the brainstorming phase, but it’s called ‘Experiment X.’ The goal is to get the one antidote from the crazy doctor in order to get out after being changed to a monster. We hope to sell it at either Target or Walmart, maybe even A-1 Comics.”

As the only writer in his family, Jones said his family is supportive of his hobby, as long as he doesn’t “do anything too weird.”

Outside of writing and producing games, Jones is also a massive fan of Disney and “Star Wars,” and wants to see all the sites the franchise has filmed at across the world.

“Star Wars and Disney inspired me by opening worlds to people with emotion,” Jones said. “By making characters that you can see yourself in, or know the type of person they are.”

After graduating, Jones said he wants to continue writing as well as teach public speaking and high school geography.

“I think that’s a major factor that people need to learn how to have face to face conversations because text messaging only goes so far,” Jones said.

Jones added that he wanted to teach geography so people could see more of what’s out in the world.

Jones’s children’s book “Honey’s 1st Flight” is in editing at Scholastic and is pending a few pages and illustrations. He is also in the process of finishing up two books in his science fiction trilogy set to be published by Penguin Random House. Jones said he has a deal with Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and plans to create his own website to sell his published work.