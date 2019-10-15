Armed For Apocalypse to play this week’s Nooner

Chico-based heavy metal band Armed for Apocalypse will be performing Wednesday in the Serna Plaza as a part of the Sacramento State UNIQUE Programs Nooner Series.

The band’s line-up includes Nick Harris on drums, Charlie Fischer on bass and Cayle Hunter and Nate Burman on guitars. Hunter will not be performing Wednesday as he is not currently touring with the band because he is at home taking care of his two young daughters according to Harris.

The State Hornet interviewed Harris via email about the upcoming performance.

“My good friend Ajamu has been trying to lock this in (for Armed For Apocalypse) for years,” Harris said. “But, we toured a lot, so there has always been a scheduling conflict. But, finally, we made this work out!”

Harris described Sacramento as a “very, very hard market to break into” even going as far as to call the city “harder to book than LA.”

Harris expressed excitement for the Nooner performance and said he hopes it will help Armed for Apocalypse ease into the Sacramento scene.

“All ages, during homecoming week, right in the middle of the week at lunchtime,” Harris said. “This is an outstanding opportunity to build our Sacramento fan base and awareness overall.”

Harris also said that students can expect a show filled with “heart and soul” no matter the size of the crowd.

“We believe in, ‘1 or 1000,’” Harris said. “Meaning, no matter how many people are there to see us, no matter if there is energy from the crowd or not… We are going to play our set as if this is the last set we will ever play!”

The concert is a bit of a departure from the usual Nooner fare, but students are still showing excitement.

“I didn’t expect Sacramento State to have an on-campus heavy metal concert,” said Connor Schmitz, junior business major and metal fan. “I like it.”

Undeclared freshman Julian Virgen said he is looking forward to the performance.

“At first, I didn’t know who they were but after listening to their music I look forward to seeing their performance,” he said.

As always, Wednesday’s Nooner will be free admission. For more information about Armed for Apocalypse, visit http://www.armedforapocalypse.com/.