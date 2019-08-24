VIDEO: Sac State welcomes 1,680 new residents to campus dorms

Sacramento State welcomed new residents on Move-In Day Friday when 1,680 students moved into the residence halls on the north end of campus, according to Housing Operations.

According to Samuel Jones, director of Housing Operations and Conference Services, the increased demand for housing this semester led to additional triple-resident rooms being placed in Draper, Jenkins and Riverview halls.

Sac State also added a new themed community in Sutter Hall, the Black Cultural Excellence Community, Jones said. The community is comprised of 38 students on Sutter’s second floor and is formed via a partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholars Program and The Cooper-Woodson Enhancement Program.

Jones said he was excited to welcome the new residents with the President’s BBQ Friday night.

Residents will continue to move in through Sunday.