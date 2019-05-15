The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: ‘Do you want an MLS team in Sacramento?’

Kat Petsalis
May 15, 2019
Filed under Soccer, Sports

Major League Soccer announced that Sacramento has been named a finalist to receive an MLS expansion team. The MLS, which currently has 27 franchises, is looked to expand to 30 teams in the future. The State Hornet asked students if they would like to see a professional soccer team in Sacramento. Weigh in on social media by using #SacStateSays.

1 Comment

One Response to “#SacStateSays: ‘Do you want an MLS team in Sacramento?’”

  1. Brett Rodriguez on May 15th, 2019 5:01 pm

    I think it would be a great addition to the city as we only have one major sports team which is the Kings. Being a soccer fan it would be great to go watch some games.

