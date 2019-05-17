Alumnus, rapper Consci8us talks SAMMIES, career, philosophy, future

Last winter, Sacramento State alumnus and rapper Consci8us was working hard to finish his degree at Sac State while also keeping up with his music career.

After graduating in December of last year, he went on to perform at the 2019 MLK March in January and at the Golden 1 Center in February as part of their “On Deck” series. In March, he won the Sacramento News & Review 2019 SAMMIES Award for Emcee and Hip-Hop/Rap.

DeWayne Ewing Jr., who uses the stage name Consci8us, made a return to his alma mater on April. 26 to close out Nest Fest, Associated Students Inc.’s first-ever music festival.

Story continues below Instagram post.

Ewing Jr. said that ASI reached out to him to perform at Nest Fest, and while he normally charges to perform, he chose to perform for free at the event, which itself was free to attend.

“I wanted to support (Nest Fest) because Sac State has always supported me,” Ewing Jr. said. “I’m tied in with the community here for sure, got love for Sacramento.”

Ewing Jr. described being booked at the Golden 1 Center and winning a SAMMIES Award within the same few months as a “huge milestone” in his career.

RELATED: Sac State alumnus, rapper Consci8us nominated for 2019 SN&R SAMMIES

“Honestly, I really feel blessed. More than the hype of winning an award, it’s that I feel blessed because it’s symbolic to me of the consistency,” Ewing Jr. said. “Hard work pays off, and even when you go through opposition and struggles and challenges, if you just continue to persevere and stay conscious, there’s a reward for that. Seeing this stuff actually manifest shows me that staying conscious, that formula works.”

“Stay Consci8us” is more than just text on a T-shirt or a marketing motto for the rapper — it represents his upbringing, philosophy and faith. The “8” taking the place of the second “o” in “Consci8us” is a subtle nod to the Oakland community he was raised in, the so-called “Shady Eighties” where Ewing Jr. was exposed to the hyphy movement, a major inspiration for him.

“When I first started rapping, my name was Sh8dy, because it reflected my community. So when I changed by name to Consci8us, it kind of showed me becoming woke, becoming conscious,” Ewing Jr. said. “The eight turned sideways is an infinity symbol, and that’s infinite consciousness, which comes from God.”

RELATED: Student rap artist Consci8us aims to promote change

Ewing Jr. also mentioned that the phrase is meant to be a model for living with purpose, which is why he repeats it so often during performances.

“Staying conscious is about being aware that every choice and decision we make defines our destiny,” he said. “My music makes people pause and think about their purpose and how the decisions/choices they make today affect their future.”

Ewing Jr. said that his current long-term career goals are to one day own his very own record label and a non-profit youth organization that helps drive civic engagement by spreading his “stay consci8us” message and encouraging people to act with purpose and positivity.

Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Mills helped Ewing Jr. during his time at Sac State and supports his message, calling him “an amazing ambassador for Sacramento State.”

“He has a terrific outlook on life and works to share that with others,” Mills said. “I watched him grow more confident as he expanded his audience and continue to spread his message through his music and work with youth oriented organizations. He is a wonderful role model for our younger students.”

In addition to the record label and non-profit, there is one other major goal Ewing Jr. is currently working toward.

“I want to get one of my songs on ‘Black Panther 2,’” he said. “I have a song called ‘Black Lives Shatter’ that I think would be very relevant to be a part of that, not just because of the hype. I grew up in Oakland, and the Black Panther, even in the movie it’s all tied to Oakland, there’s a lot of historical significance.”

RELATED: “Black Panther” brings relevance and new ideas to stagnant genre

With “Black Panther” series writer-director Ryan Coogler also being a Sac State alumnus, Ewing Jr. said he’s hoping someone at Sac State might be able to get his music to Coogler for him to at least listen to.

Whatever happens with “Black Panther 2,” Ewing Jr. is still dedicated to spreading his message and building his career.

“If you make your sacrifices and you put God first, and you continue to persevere and work, that you will be rewarded for that,” Ewing Jr. said. “Maybe not in the exact way that you plan for that to happen, but that God will have something for you.

Consci8us’s 2017 album “Where Purpose Meets Destiny” is currently available on Spotify.