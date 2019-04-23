The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: How did you react after hearing about the Sri Lanka bombings?

Andres Aguirre
April 23, 2019
Filed under News

More than 320 people died in bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, CNN reported. Sri Lankan government has declared the country in a state of emergency while authorities investigate the bombings. The State Hornet asked students about how they responded to the deadly bombings. Weigh in on social media using #SacStateSays.

