#SacStateSays: ‘Would you consider going to a CSU in Stockton?’

#SacStateSays: ‘Would you consider going to a CSU in Stockton?’

February 7, 2019
It was recently reported that Stockton may be the home to a new CSU. Sacramento State is a major commuter school with many students coming from the 209. The State Hornet went and asked students if they would consider going to the new school in Stockton if it were opened. Continue the conversation using the hashtag #SacStateSays on your favorite social media platform.

 

 

